Donate Online to Help Those Impacted by Tornado

A storm like the one we saw on Friday, December 10 not only devastated Monette Manor, causing residents to lose clothes and medications, but also unique and irreplaceable items like photos and holiday heirlooms, as well as wrapped gifts under trees for loved ones. The staff, too, had purchased gifts for the facility holiday party. We want to help alleviate some of the stress and worry that comes along with replacing what was lost. Please consider joining us in these efforts. https://donorbox.org/ahca-disaster-relief-fund