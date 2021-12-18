BlakSheep Creative Shares Tips for Keeping Your eCommerce Website Safe This Holiday Season
Denham Springs, LA's leading digital marketing agency BlakSheep Creative is sharing tips for keeping your eCommerce website safe this holiday season.
This is a time of year when people are shopping online more than ever. But we want to remind you that your eCommerce website can be vulnerable to hackers and other cybercriminals. "This is a time of year when people are shopping online more than ever," said BlakSheep Creative CEO Clint Sanchez. "But we want to remind you that your eCommerce website can be vulnerable to hackers and other cybercriminals."
It doesn't matter if you're just starting out with your own business or have been in the game for years: it's always important to stay on top of security measures.
All too often, shop owners neglect their websites' defenses because they believe they don't need them or simply haven't thought about them at all.
But as the holiday season approaches, it's critical not only to think about what might happen should you get hacked but also what safeguards are possible for keeping your shop safe.
According to BlakSheep Creative, some tips for keeping your eCommerce website safe this holiday season include:
- Ensuring your site is up-to-date and protected by the latest security measures
Ensuring your site is up-to-date and protected by the latest security measures can go a long way in preventing an attack. This means installing SSL certificates, removing files that are no longer needed or used, and using firewalls or monitoring systems to alert you to any suspicious activity on your site.
Restricting access to your back-end, especially to staff who don't need it
-Limiting access to your website’s back-end is one of the easiest ways to keep your eCommerce website safe.
This means restricting access to authorized personnel only and using passwords, firewalls, and other security measures to protect your data.
If you're not sure who should have access to your website’s back-end, start by considering who needs it to do their job.
Then, create passwords and procedures that are known only to those people. Finally, use security software or services to monitor any activity on your site.
-Regularly backing up your website's data.
One of the most important (but often overlooked) safety measures for eCommerce websites is regular data backups. If your site is hacked or experiences another type of data loss, you'll be glad you have a recent backup to restore from.
There are several ways to back up your website's data, but the easiest is probably to use a service like Cloudinary or AWS. These services make it easy to store your website's data in the cloud, where it's safe and accessible from anywhere.
To ensure your website's data is always backed up, set up a schedule to back it up automatically. This way, you don't have to worry about it and can focus on running your business.
-Using a secure payment gateway
Your eCommerce website's checkout process is where you handle payments and sensitive information, so it's vital to have a secure one.
One of the best ways to do that is by using a service like Stripe or PayPal, which offers built-in security features for any online store. Some of the benefits of using those services include protection from unauthorized transactions, address verification to prevent lost orders, and more.
In addition, make sure your checkout page is secure by looking for the HTTPS:// prefix in the URL and by using a security certificate.
Finally, make sure your checkout process is easy to use and understand. The last thing you want is for customers to abandon their cart because the process is too complicated.
-Checking order information for anything suspicious by comparing it to past orders
It's essential to check your order information for anything suspicious regularly. One way to do this is by comparing it to past orders you've received. If you suddenly see a lot of orders that are similar to each other, then it might be that someone has accessed your store and made purchases without actually placing the order.
To check for this, you can use a tool like FraudLabs Pro to compare your order information against a database of known fraud patterns. This will help you identify any orders that might be fraudulent and take action to protect yourself and your customers.
-Testing your site's security measures regularly
"Hackers are always looking for new ways to exploit websites," said Sanchez. "That's why it's important to take the necessary precautions now before they strike."
One way to do that is by regularly testing your site's security measures. This means using a tool like Nessus or OWASP Zed Attack Proxy to probe your website for vulnerabilities.
If you find any vulnerabilities, fix them immediately. This will help keep your site safe and secure from hackers and other malicious actors.
"BlakSheep Creative is here to help," Sanchez added. "From website development to social media management and blogging to running Pay Per Click (PPC) advertising campaigns, we've got you covered. Don't wait until something like this happens before you start thinking about your digital marketing strategy."
Contact BlakSheep Creative today for more information about keeping your eCommerce website safe this holiday season.
