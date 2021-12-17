Submit Release
Senate Bill 974 Printer's Number 1288

PENNSYLVANIA, December 17 - (3) Northcentral Region composed of Bradford, Centre,

Clinton, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Potter,

Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga and Union Counties.

(4) Southcentral Region composed of Adams, Bedford,

Blair, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon,

Juniata, Lebanon, Mifflin, Perry and York Counties.

(5) Northeast Region composed of Carbon, Lackawanna,

Lehigh, Luzerne, Monroe, Northampton, Pike, Susquehanna,

Wayne and Wyoming Counties.

(6) Southeast Region composed of Bucks, Berks, Chester,

Delaware, Lancaster, Montgomery, Philadelphia and Schuylkill

Counties.

(e) Agreement provisions.--The agreement under subsection

(d) shall include the following terms:

(1) A recipient who is not nurse faculty shall agree to

be employed at a qualified health care facility in this

Commonwealth for a combined total of no less than five years.

(2) A recipient who is nurse faculty shall agree to be

employed at an accredited college or university located in

this Commonwealth for a combined total of no less than five

years.

(3) The recipient shall permit the agency to determine

compliance with the work requirement and all other terms of

the contract.

(4) Upon the recipient's death or permanent disability,

the agency shall not be required to provide student loan

forgiveness under the program.

(5) The agency may terminate student loan forgiveness

and demand repayment of the amount of student loans forgiven

if:

