Senate Bill 974 Printer's Number 1288

December 17 - (3) Northcentral Region composed of Bradford, Centre,
Clinton, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Potter,
Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga and Union Counties.
(4) Southcentral Region composed of Adams, Bedford,
Blair, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon,
Juniata, Lebanon, Mifflin, Perry and York Counties.
(5) Northeast Region composed of Carbon, Lackawanna,
Lehigh, Luzerne, Monroe, Northampton, Pike, Susquehanna,
Wayne and Wyoming Counties.
(6) Southeast Region composed of Bucks, Berks, Chester,
Delaware, Lancaster, Montgomery, Philadelphia and Schuylkill
Counties.
(e) Agreement provisions.--The agreement under subsection
(d) shall include the following terms:
(1) A recipient who is not nurse faculty shall agree to
be employed at a qualified health care facility in this
Commonwealth for a combined total of no less than five years.
(2) A recipient who is nurse faculty shall agree to be
employed at an accredited college or university located in
this Commonwealth for a combined total of no less than five
years.
(3) The recipient shall permit the agency to determine
compliance with the work requirement and all other terms of
the contract.
(4) Upon the recipient's death or permanent disability,
the agency shall not be required to provide student loan
forgiveness under the program.
(5) The agency may terminate student loan forgiveness
and demand repayment of the amount of student loans forgiven
if:
