Quixy wins Emerging Product of the year Award at HYSEA Innovation Summit 2021
EINPresswire.com/ -- Quixy, a no-code Enterprise Application Development, and Business Process Automation platform, announced that it has won the “Emerging Product🏆” of the year award at the 29th edition of the HYSEA Innovation Summit and Awards 2021 held on 16th December 2021 at HICC Hyderabad.
HYSEA Innovation Summit is the most prestigious industry event in Telangana that showcases the state’s vibrant culture of innovation, booming startup industry, and ecosystem. HYSEA highlights and recognizes exciting products and startups in various categories through the product awards. The winners were chosen after three rounds of evaluation, including the first round of the assessment by KPMG, followed by two jury rounds comprising an expert panel of industry experts.
The award was handed over by J A Chowdary, Chairman, Indian Blockchain Standards Committee, N. G Subramaniam, COO, Tata Consultancy Services, and Bharani Kumar Aroll, President, Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association.
In addition to the Emerging Product of the year award, Quixy also won the Hot 10 Startups Award.
“We are honored to have received these awards, which is a testament to the work our team has done in building a world-class product, and the value it has brought to our customers in over 15 industry verticals across the world“, said Gautam Nimmagadda, Founder & CEO, Quixy. “We are proud of our contribution in democratizing software development that is helping our customers address their growing software needs and be agile in responding to changing business conditions.“
Earlier this year, Quixy has also been named in Gartner’s Voice of Customer Report for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms (LCAP) and Forrester’s Now Tech Report for General-Purpose Low-Code Development Platforms.
About Quixy
Quixy is a cloud-based no-code application development platform that allows business users with no coding skills to automate workflows & processes, and build enterprise-grade applications, using simple drag and drop design, ten times faster compared to the traditional approach. Quixy provides dozens of pre-built solutions for various use cases such as CRM, Project Management, HRMS, Travel and Expense Management, Service Request and Incident Management, and much more.
About HYSEA
HYSEA is a non-profit organization that brings together the various IT and ITeS Organizations in Telangana under one umbrella to network, share knowledge and work closely with the Government and other industry stakeholders for business growth, social development, and economic prosperity of the state. HYSEA also promotes, recognizes, and encourages innovation across member companies, grassroots innovation involving technology, academia-focused innovation programs, etc.
