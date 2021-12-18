Submit Release
SOVICO, HCL Technologies announce strategic collaboration in technology research and development

VIETNAM, December 18 -  

SOVICO Group and HCL will form a strategic partnership to leverage their expertise to enhance each other’s business interests in Việt Nam and other countries with a focus on business and education. — Photo courtesy of SOVICO Group

NEW DEHLI — SOVICO Group and HCL Technologies (HCL), a leading global technology company, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding for collaboration in technology research and development as well as reinvention for banking and financial services.  

Following the MoU, inked on Friday on the occasion of the official visit to India of Chairman of the National Assembly of Việt Nam Vương Đình Huệ, the two companies will also co-operate in insurance, aviation, energy and other ICT opportunities such as asset and resource management IoT, Cloud, machine learning and blockchain. 



“Việt Nam is a key strategic market for HCL Technologies and this engagement with SOVICO Group will further help us grow and establish ourselves in the region,” said Sanjay Gupta, corporate vice president, HCL Technologies.

“We thank SOVICO for their trust in us for this collaboration, and we look forward to leveraging HCL’s next-gen technological skills and SOVICO’s strong presence in the region to mutually support each other.” 

Sovico Group is a leading investment group in Việt Nam, which operates under a vision of supplying internationally quality products and services in banking and finance, aviation, and the industrial sector to meet customer demands and integrate into the global economy. — VNS

