Westminster Barracks / Possession of Cocaine

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B1007315

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Thomas Roach

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 12/17/21, 0334 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Missing Link Road, Rockingham, VT.

VIOLATION: Possession of Cocaine.

ACCUSED: Jillian Taylor

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rockingham, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 12/17/21, at approximately 0334 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a vehicle off the road on Missing Link Road in the Town of Rockingham. Troopers and Springfield Police Officers responded to the scene, throughout investigation it was discovered that Jillian Taylor 38 was in possession of crack cocaine. Jillian was issued a criminal citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division on 02/01/2022 at 1300 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/01/22, 1300 hours

COURT: Windham County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Thomas Roach

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Road

802-722-4600