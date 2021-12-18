Submit Release
News Search

There were 590 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,115 in the last 365 days.

Westminster Barracks / Possession of Cocaine

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B1007315

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Thomas Roach

STATION: Westminster Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 12/17/21, 0334 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Missing Link Road, Rockingham, VT.

VIOLATION: Possession of Cocaine.

 

ACCUSED: Jillian Taylor                                            

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rockingham, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 12/17/21, at approximately 0334 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a vehicle off the road on Missing Link Road in the Town of Rockingham. Troopers and Springfield Police Officers responded to the scene, throughout investigation it was discovered that Jillian Taylor 38 was in possession of crack cocaine. Jillian was issued a criminal citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division on 02/01/2022 at 1300 hours.  

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/01/22, 1300 hours           

COURT: Windham County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Thomas Roach

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Road

802-722-4600

 

You just read:

Westminster Barracks / Possession of Cocaine

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.