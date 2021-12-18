Westminster Barracks / Possession of Cocaine
CASE#: 21B1007315
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Thomas Roach
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 12/17/21, 0334 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Missing Link Road, Rockingham, VT.
VIOLATION: Possession of Cocaine.
ACCUSED: Jillian Taylor
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rockingham, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 12/17/21, at approximately 0334 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a vehicle off the road on Missing Link Road in the Town of Rockingham. Troopers and Springfield Police Officers responded to the scene, throughout investigation it was discovered that Jillian Taylor 38 was in possession of crack cocaine. Jillian was issued a criminal citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division on 02/01/2022 at 1300 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/01/22, 1300 hours
COURT: Windham County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
