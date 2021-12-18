Fourth Soundtrack Album of Honor of Kings Released on December 29
The latest album includes an array of tracks crafted by award-winning composers for the phenomenal mobile game.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Riding the wave of success of the first three albums, the Honor of Kings Original Game Soundtrack Vol. 4 will be released digitally worldwide on December 29 by Unisonar and TiMi Studio Group, a subsidiary of Tencent Games.
The fourth installment of the acclaimed soundtrack series continues to have renowned composers and musicians from around the world tailor-make the soundscape for Honor of Kings, one of the world’s most-played mobile games developed by TiMi Studio Group.
Produced by TiMi Audio Lab that is responsible for the design and production of audio modules of all the game titles under TiMi Studio Group like Call of Duty: Mobile, the new album comprises works by Edouard Brenneisen, Matthew Carl Earl, HeartStrings, Obadiah Brown-Beach and Daniel James, as well as the collaboration between Yun Yeong-Hun and Jang Yeoul. Among the numerous accolades and awards won by these talents, Brown-Beach amassed a gold medal in the 2019 Global Music Awards for his previous contributions to Honor of Kings, while James was once nominated for “Audio Achievement” at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts.
“When producing music for Honor of Kings, our team focused on telling stories through music and using sound to show the magnitude and complexity of the world inside the game,” Sam Yang, director of the TiMi Audio Lab said. “In this album, we can hear the magnificent orchestral interpretations in the music of three warring kingdoms, and the logical and arithmetic arrangement in ‘The Machinist’. Then in ‘Being in the World’ and ‘Seclusion’, there is the classical Chinese music style that brings us back to the glorious days of Chang’an. At the early stage of the top-level music design, we already tried to distinguish the music according to the geographical location of the scenes, to make the music closely echo the worlds and complement the game experience. While each piece of music creates a unique atmosphere, the overall musical experience of the game is consistent – a mysterious and thrilling oriental fantasy.”
Released in 2015, Honor of Kings, in which players control characters to gain experiences and gold by defeating opponents and scoring victories, has become one of the most-played games of all time. Honor of Kings Original Game Soundtrack Vol. 1, the debut album of the soundtrack series, was released digitally in January 2020, followed by the release of the second album in January 2021 and the third one in June of the same year.
About Unisonar
Unisonar is a Los Angeles-based music label, music production company, and publisher that develops custom music and manages all aspects of music creation from single releases to music libraries for both corporate clients and individual artists. Unisonar specializes in producing and promoting musical content for entertainment enterprises that provide the Asian and Western markets with television, movies, and video games. As a team of accomplished composers and industry experts, Unisonar is dedicated to advancing the careers of our artists and delivering positive results all while building synergy across the global music community. For more information visit unisonar.com.
About TiMi Studio Group
TiMi Studio Group, a subsidiary of Tencent Games, is a leading global video game development and operations team headquartered in Shenzhen, China, with offices in Los Angeles, Seattle, Montréal, Shanghai, and Chengdu. TiMi strives to create high quality, high fidelity, and highly accessible games across a wide variety of genres.
