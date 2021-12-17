“Pátio da Eterna Felicidade – Exhibition of Advertorials and Short Videos about Cross streets, Courtyards, and Alleys made by Macao’s higher education students”present cultural characteristics of urban spaces in Macao through the creativity of…

MACAU, December 17 - Jointly organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym) and the Macau Advertising Association, the “Pátio da Eterna Felicidade – Exhibition of Advertorials and Short Videos about Cross streets, Courtyards, and Alleys made by Macao’s higher education students” is held at No.10, Pátio da Eterna Felicidade. Admission is free and all are welcome to visit.

The exhibition features a total of 16 advertorials and short videos made by Macao’s higher education students, which are all award-winning works of “Seeking Stories in the Travessas Becos Pátios – Advertorials/ Videos Competition of Cultural Tourism Promotion Project about Macao’s Cross streets, Courtyards, and Alleys”. The competition was organised by the Macau Advertising Association, with the aim of putting the principles of the Cultural Affairs Bureau in terms of preservation, study, promotion and transmission of local history and culture. On the occasion of the completion of the restoration work on No. 8 and No. 10, Pátio da Eterna Felicidade and its opening for public visit, IC organises the exhibition with the Macau Advertising Association in order to promote and increase public awareness of the cross streets, courtyards, and alleys in Macao.

The works on display feature a variety of themes revolving around history, stories, architecture, food and festivals of the cross streets, courtyards, and alleys, leading the audience to stroll through the historical areas of the Macao Peninsula, Taipa and Coloane. The works are vibrant and show the cultural characteristics of Macao’s cross streets, courtyards and alleys, as well as the creative passion of Macao’s higher education students, thus encouraging the public to visit urban spaces to appreciate and pass on the precious local history and culture.

“Pátio da Eterna Felicidade – Exhibition of Advertorials and Short Videos about Cross streets, Courtyards, and Alleys made by Macao’s higher education students” is held from today until 18 February 2022 at No.10, Pátio da Eterna Felicidade (the entrance is at Beco dos Faitiões, which can be reached from Rua de Santo António/ Rua de S. Paulo), and is open to the general public from 10am to 7pm, including on public holidays.

The Cultural Affairs Bureau will closely monitor the development of the pandemic, follow the relevant guidelines of the Health Bureau and implement appropriate measures in a timely manner. The public is advised to cooperate with the crowd control measures and everyone must wear their own masks, undergo body temperature checks, and present their health codes of the day upon entry.

For enquiries about the exhibition, please contact IC through tel. no. 8988 4000 during office hours or email to info.ddav@icm.gov.mo.