The Supreme Court today affirmed the death penalty in People v. Wright for a 2000 murder during a burglary and robbery in Pomona. As is normal in direct and automatic death penalty appeals where the court cannot narrow the issues, there are a number of other arguments addressed, none of which prevail, including evidentiary, instructional, and prosecutorial misconduct claims.
Supreme Court affirms death sentence of defendant who unsuccessfully tried to fire his lawyer and represent himself
