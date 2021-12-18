Submit Release
Winter Weight Season Arrives for Entire Province

December 17, 2021

Beginning Monday, December 20, winter weights will be permitted on all applicable highways around the province. This includes the central and southern regions of the province. The northern region was the first area of the province for winter weights to go into effect, earlier this month on Monday, December 13. 

Since winter weights are completely weather dependent, they can start in early November. Milder weather this fall has resulted in the postponement of winter weight season this year. Typically, these temporary weights are removed on March 15 to protect the provincial highway system.

Winter weights are an ongoing ministry initiative that maximizes the amount of goods that can be shipped by truck in Saskatchewan. As an export-based economy, trucking is one of the key methods to get Saskatchewan goods to market to keep the provincial economy competitive. Winter weights allow truckers to carry up to 20 per cent more payload on secondary highways.

Commercial truckers and shippers are encouraged to check the status regularly. Find the latest road restriction orders and related information: 

Technical and regulatory information is also available through the Ministry of Highways' Trucking Inquiry Line:

  • 1-866-933-5290
  • Truckers outside of Saskatchewan call: 306-933-5290

The line operates weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. except statutory holidays.

Steve Shaheen Highways Saskatoon Phone: 306-260-9159 Email: steve.shaheen@gov.sk.ca

