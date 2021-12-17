Maine DOE Update – December 17, 2021

From the Maine Department of Education

Reporting Items

News & Updates

In celebration of CSEd week and another successful year championing computer science education in Maine, we asked teachers and students to share their experiences with us. Click on the video to hear what they had to say! | More

Maine Department of Education (DOE) Director of Innovative Teaching and Learning Beth Lambert, was invited to present at the 2021 National Edtech & Innovation Conference and Expo in Las Vegas, NV, this fall. The presentation showcased Maine’s MLTI (Maine Learning Through Technology Initiative) and its recent evolution from the nation’s first statewide 1:1 technology initiative in 2002 to its current iteration, MLTI 2.0. | More

The Maine State Archives, in conjunction with the State of Maine Archives Advisory Board, establishes local government record retention schedules. These schedules include schedules for Maine schools. All local government record retention schedules can be found on the State of Maine Archives website, but record retention schedules specific to schools can found in Schedule 18. | More

The National Association of State Boards of Education (NASBE) has announced the election of Fern Desjardins, chair of the Maine State Board of Education, as secretary-treasurer for a two-year term on its board of directors. | More

Manie DOE Team member Stephanie Fyfe is being highlighted this week as part of the Get to Know the Maine DOE Team Campaign. Learn a little more about Stephanie. | More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

Professional Development & Training Opportunities

Latest DOE Career/Project Opportunities

