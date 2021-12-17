Foxborough Fire Prompts Warning on Cannabis Cultivation 

FOXBOROUGH — Foxborough Fire Chief Michael Kelleher, Foxborough Police Chief Michael A. Grace, and State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey said today that this week’s fire on Central Street was caused by an unspecified electrical event in the building’s basement, where firefighters discovered lighting, a dehumidifier, and other appliances utilized in connection with a large marijuana growing operation.

“We’re extremely fortunate that this building had working smoke alarms,” said Chief Kelleher. “Electrical fires were the second-leading cause of fire deaths in Massachusetts last year. Overloading an electrical system with multiple appliances, regardless of their purpose, presents a hazard. Powerful lights are heat sources, and combustible items should be kept away from them to avoid a fire.”

Because some cannabis processing methods utilize toxic, flammable, and explosive materials, a state Hazmat team was called to the scene along with Bomb Squad personnel, additional Hazmat technicians, and others who are cross-trained to assess and mitigate these hazards.

“Cannabis extraction methods that use propane, butane, and similar substances are illegal in residential settings because they’re extremely dangerous,” said State Fire Marshal Ostroskey. “The vapors are highly flammable. If they accumulate in a basement or any enclosed area, they can be ignited by a furnace pilot light or spark, causing a devastating explosion.”

The Dec. 15 fire on Central Street was jointly investigated by the Foxborough Fire and Police departments and the State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office. The investigation determined that it began in a room within the basement located near the front of the building. It grew and spread to the building’s attic before being fully extinguished by Foxborough firefighters.

For more information on cannabis fire safety, view the Cannabis Fire Safety flyer on the DFS website.

###