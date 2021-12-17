Suspects Sought in an Armed Robbery (Knife) Offense: 3100 Block of 16th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in reference to an Armed Robbery (Knife) offense that occurred on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, in the 3100 block of 16th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 4:45 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a knife and demanded the victims’ property. The suspects took the victims’ property then fled the scene.

One of the suspects can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.