Translations for Updated COVID-19 Pre-Screening Tool Now Available

The Maine Department of Education updated its Pre-Screening Tool this fall for School Attendance – translations of this document are now available in the 10 most spoken languages in Maine schools. Changes to the prescreening tool included only clarifying language and the addition of common and less common symptoms of COVID-19 (which are unchanged from when they were previously listed on the pre-screening tool).

(This link can also be found on the Maine DOE COVID-19 Toolkit under the “School Health Resources” dropdown).

For feedback or questions about the pre-screening tool email – Emily.poland@maine.gov

