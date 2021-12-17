Next Week’s Schedule Set For Tropicana Interchange Work

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Crews will continue performing geotechnical exploration work next week in the vicinity of Tropicana Avenue and Interstate 15 in preparation for construction of the Nevada Department of Transportation’s $305 million Tropicana interchange project.

Next week’s schedule is as follows:

From 1 a.m. until 7 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 19

The left lane on the northbound I-15 offramp to Tropicana will be closed.

The right shoulder on the northbound I-15 offramp to Tropicana/Arena Avenue will be closed.

From 1 a.m. until 7 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21

The left lane on the Tropicana onramp to northbound I-15 will be closed.

The right lane on southbound Frank Sinatra Drive between Harmon and just south Tropicana avenues will be closed.

From 9 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22 until 5 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 23

The left lane on the Tropicana onramp to northbound I-15 will be closed.

The right lane on eastbound Tropicana Avenue between I-15 and Polaris Avenue will be closed.

Motorists should use caution while traveling through work zones, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions. The schedule is subject to change due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.