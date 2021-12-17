Ramp and Lane Closures for Spaghetti Bowl Construction Dec. 19-22

CARSON CITY, Nev. – The Nevada Department of Transportation is announcing street and ramp closures for Dec. 19-22 as part of continuing Reno Spaghetti Bowl improvements.

For easier holiday travel, no major lane or ramp closures will take place as part of Spaghetti Bowl improvements between Dec. 23, 2021 and Jan. 3, 2022.

KIETZKE LANE CLOSURE Southbound I-580 bridges over Kietzke Lane are being renovated/widened. Detours posted.

Kietzke Lane closed overnight from Kuenzli Street to Galletti Way from 8 p.m.-6 a.m. nightly Dec. 19-22.

MILL/SECOND STREET RAMP CLOSURES

Access from southbound I-580 to Second Street and/or Mill Street intermittently closed overnight from 8 p.m.-6 a.m. Dec. 19-22.

Access to one route, either Second Street or Mill Street, will remain available.

SPAGHETTI BOWL RAMP CLOSURES

These spaghetti bowl ramps will intermittently close overnight Dec. 19-22 from 8 p.m.-6 a.m. Additional periodic ramp closures to continue through 2022. Eastbound I-80 to northbound U.S. 395 Eastbound I-80 to southbound I-580

MILL STREET LANE REDUCTIONS

Intermittent lane reductions 24-hours-a-day on Mill Street under I-580 through Dec. 22.

Schedule is subject to change.

The improvements are part of construction of the first phase of NDOT’s spaghetti bowl renovations, known as Spaghetti Bowl Xpress. Over the next two years, the eastbound I-80 to southbound I-580 Spaghetti Bowl ramp will be widened to two lanes and eastbound Interstate 80 lanes between Wells Avenue and the Spaghetti Bowl striped. On southbound I-580, auxiliary merge lanes and improved ramps will also be added between the Spaghetti Bowl and Plumb Lane, along with sound and aesthetic walls. The first phase of construction will not require relocation of any residences.

Project information and sign-up for e-mail project updates is available at www.ndotspaghettibowl.com.