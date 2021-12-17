IUB, Utilities Coordinate on Statewide Power Restoration Following Severe Weather

IUB thanks utility crews for all-out efforts to return customers’ service

(Des Moines) – In the wake of the December 15 widespread damage from severe thunderstorms and non-thunderstorm wind gusts, the Iowa Utilities Board (IUB) supports the all-out efforts by Iowa utility companies to quickly assess damage and safely restore power to Iowans throughout the state.

At the peak of the storms, there were reports of severe wind gusts exceeding 70 miles per hour and multiple reports of 80 mile per hour winds combined with thunderstorms with approximately 150,000 utility customers losing power. At least five confirmed tornadoes were reported, resulting in several communities experiencing damage. Local emergency management and utility crews continue to assess the damages.

Utility companies reporting to the IUB have indicated the storms and wind gusts resulted in downed power lines and extensive structure and tree damage in multiple counties. Reports indicate some areas were entirely without power and implemented backup generation until restoration of service.

Utility companies and emergency management officers are making customers aware that some areas of service can expect to be without power for a few days as debris is cleared and downed power lines and/or poles are repaired or replaced.

The IUB and Iowa utilities ask customers to be patient as services will be restored as soon as the utility companies can safely do so. As storm recovery continues, the IUB urges customers to utilize their utility for the most up-to-date information. Customers who are unable to reach their utility may call IUB Customer Service staff toll-free at 877-565-4450.

In the event of an emergency, such as downed power lines, customers should immediately leave the area and call 911 in addition to their utility company. If you require assistance for issues caused by the loss of power, you may contact United Way at 211, as they can direct you to programs to address your needs.