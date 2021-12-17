FDLE arrests Brevard woman, man for meth trafficking

Submit Release
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – FDLE agents arrested Crystal Ann Young, 37, of Cape Canaveral, and Leroy Eugene Pendleton, 55, of Cocoa, on charges related to methamphetamine trafficking. Young faces one count each of principal in first-degree trafficking in methamphetamine and conspiracy to trafficking in methamphetamine, while Pendleton faces one count each of trafficking in methamphetamine, sale of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of probation.   The investigation revealed that Young and Pendleton were trafficking crystal methamphetamine throughout Brevard County. A joint operation involving FDLE, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the FBI, Melbourne Police Department and Cocoa Police Department captured Young and Pendleton selling crystal methamphetamine to a confidential source twice, for a total of 17 grams.   Pendleton, who entered probation after pleading guilty for failure to re-register to the sheriff’s office as a sex offender just days before investigators recorded him selling crystal meth, was also arrested for probation violation.   Young and Pendleton were booked into the Brevard County Jail yesterday, Young on a no-bond status pending first appearance, Pendleton on a $101,000 bond. The case will be prosecuted by the Office of the State Attorney, 18th Judicial Circuit.   For Further Information Contact: FDLE Office of Public Information (850) 410-7001

