Owens Electrical Contractors Shares Winter Safety for Electrical Contractors: 15 Safety Tips
Owens Electrical Contractors is a family-owned commercial and residential electrical company in Walker, LA. Pictured is Kayte Owens Hood
Winter is coming. And with it, the risk of electricity-related accidents increases. Read these fifteen tips to keep your employees safe this winter.
We at Owen's Electrical Contractors take pride in not only our workmanship but providing an overall experience for each individual customer.”WALKER, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Winter is coming. And with it, the risk of electricity-related accidents increases. Electrical contractors are at particular risk because their work often takes them into vulnerable areas - near unprotected wires or in contact with live circuits.
It's easy to forget safety rules when you're busy working, so here are Fifteen winter safety tips for electrical contractors:
Dress for the weather.
Something as simple as dressing for the weather can have a significant impact. If you're dealing with cold temperatures, wear layers of clothing to keep warm. Dress in pants, two pairs of socks, boots, a winter hat, and multiple layers so that if one is wet or dirty, you can remove it without creating an emergency situation.
Be aware of the weather.
Keep an eye on the weather report and be aware of coming storms. If a storm is a forecast, take appropriate measures to secure your worksite and protect your crew.
Be aware of what you're doing at all times.
When it comes to electrical work, the consequences of distraction can be deadly. This is particularly true when working around electricity at heights or in hazardous weather conditions.
Pay attention to the ground around you.
Electrical contractors often work in tight areas or near hazards. Stay focused on the space around you, and be ready to move quickly if necessary.
Always be careful of ice.
Ice can be slippery and dangerous when working at heights. Be extremely cautious when walking on ice or crossing thin frozen water surfaces.
Watch out for water.
Water can freeze faster – and more dangerously – when it's cold than usual. The risk of ice forming on conduits carrying electrical wires is a significant concern for electrical contractors during the winter months. It's vital to ensure that your worksite is free of water or other liquids before beginning any task.
Be careful with extension cords.
Extension cords can be a life-saver when you're working in a tight space, but they can also be dangerous. Ensure that cords are in good condition and avoid using more than one cord where possible.
Use caution around electricity.
Remember that even if an electrical current isn't visible, it can still be deadly. When working with electricity, always take precautions and consult a professional if you have any questions.
Be careful when using ladders.
It's easy to underestimate the ability of ladders in winter weather. Remember that thin ice can cause a ladder to fall, and snow or wet conditions on the rungs can make it challenging to keep your grip.
Watch out for power lines.
Always assume that power lines are energized. Never touch a power line, and be sure to keep your crew a safe distance away.
Clear the area before you work.
Before starting any work, take a few minutes to clear the area around you. Remove any debris or obstacles that could cause you to trip or fall.
Make sure your tools are properly insulated.
In cold weather, tools can freeze and become brittle. Ensure that all of your tools are adequately insulated and stored in a warm area when not in use.
Wear personal protective gear.
In addition to insulated clothing, wear gloves, boots, and a hard hat when working in cold weather.
Be familiar with your emergency procedures.
If an accident does occur, make sure you and your crew know what to do. Have a plan for responding to medical emergencies and for contacting the authorities.
Keep your vehicle safe.
Before you jump into your truck, make sure that it is in good working order with the battery fully charged. If necessary, keep an extra battery on hand or consider purchasing a block heater to prevent damage in cold temperatures.
Following these winter safety tips will help protect electrical contractors this season. Now that you know what to do, get out there and work safely!
About Owens Electrical Contractors
Owen's Electrical Contractors is a family-owned electrical business in Walker, Louisiana with one thing in mind, the customer.
"Most companies today have a tendency to provide a product or service and forget about the customer," said Kayte Owens, President of Owens Electrical Contractors. "We at Owen's Electrical Contractors take pride in not only our workmanship but providing an overall experience for each individual customer."
Keeping their customers happy (and safe) is Owens' main priority.
They've been in business since 2018 and have maintained a 100% customer satisfaction rating.
To learn more about Owens Electrical Contractors, visit their website at https://owensec.com/ or call 225-953-4764.
