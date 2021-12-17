Gotti’s Restaurant Annual Toy Giveaway at Yellowstone Park in Houston, TX
Community organizers team up to give back at ChristmasHOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, December 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New restaurant, Gotti’s in East Downtown Houston is partnering with childhood friends to host a toy giveaway this Saturday, December 18, 2021 12PM-2PM at Yellowstone Park.
This toy giveaway is hosted by Irv “Gotti” Williams, Krystle Robinson and Malcolm “Mac” Allen. The three community organizers joined forces years ago to start this community driven toy giveaway.
“We are all business owners, from the community, who wanted to help struggling families that aren’t able to make large toy distributions that often occur outside our community. We wanted our giveaway to be accessible and steps away from those in the community.” said Irv “Gotti” Williams.
The giveaway requires no registration, and anyone is welcome to attend and receive gifts for children of all ages.
This year their community giveaway will be in a drive-thru format to limit interaction due to COVID-19. This event is full of community volunteers and others that have seen the event occur and wanted to participate.
“It is an honor to grow-up in a community and return as an adult that is able to donate not jut toys, but my time and mentor the next generation. My three boys are apart of this community and it is priceless to teach them the gift of giving at an early age” said Krystle Robinson.
“All of our gift are wrapped and it is nothing like seeing a kid’s eyes light up as they unwrap their gifts, in some instances this may be the only gifts they receive” Irv “Gotti” Williams said.
Yellowstone Park is located at 6768 Scott Street, Houston, Texas 77021.
For more information you may contact the organizers on social media.
Irv “Gotti” Williams
CEO of Gotti's Restaurant & Bar
Instagram: htownmogul
Krystle Robinson
CEO of Freight Haus
Instagram: divawithamastermmind
Malcolm Allen
CEO of Undergravity
Instagram: macundrgravity
Isaiah Edwards
Gotti's Restaurant & Bar
+1 (541) 905-0119
