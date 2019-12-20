Toy Giveaway Benefits Hundreds of Houston's Intercity Youth

2018 Tax Lions Toy Drive

Tax Lion's 3rd annual toy giveaway December 21, 2019 1pm-3pm @ Yellowstone Park in Houston, TX.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, December 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 3rd annual Tax Lions toy giveaway for the holidays will take place at Yellowstone Park, December 21, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. No registration is required, and all are welcome to receive gifts, donate or volunteer.

Tax Lions has provided wrapped Christmas gifts annually to children in economically disadvantaged communities for the past four years and recently partnered with Undergravity and other community leaders. This is a public event and anyone is welcome to participate by bringing wrapped gifts to this event.

Toy Giveaway founders, Irv “Gotti” Williams (Instagram: @htownmogul), Krystle Robinson (Instagram: @divawithamastermmind) and Malcolm Allen, are from the Greater Third Ward and Yellowstone community. All have established themselves in the community by organizing several events to empower and educate community residents.

“Every year I get to see kids who have experienced so much eyes light up as they unwrap gifts days before Christmas. The feeling of providing a Christmas experience for kids who sometimes would not receive anything is priceless.” Williams said.

Tax Lions has provided a live DJ, free food, moonwalk and other fun family activities. The event will also have free photos with a Black Santa. All gifts are wrapped, coded by age group and gender.

“It is so special giving back to the same community where I grew up. We have helped 100+ families each year and the event has gotten bigger and better every year. Last year it felt more like a block party because the kids were dancing and having such a great time.” Robinson said.

Yellowstone Park is located at 6768 Scott Street, Houston, Texas 77021.

For more information contact Tax Lions (Instagram: @TaxLions) at 832-735-7584 or via e-mail at info@taxlions.com



