Toy Giveaway Benefits Hundreds of Houston's Intercity Youth

Children gather to receive wrapped Christmas gifts

Tax Lion's 3rd annual toy giveaway December 21, 2019 12pm-3pm @ Yellowstone Park in Houston, TX.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, December 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 3rd annual Tax Lions toy giveaway for the holidays will take place at Yellowstone Park, December 21, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. No registration is required, and all are welcome to receive gifts, donate or volunteer.Tax Lions has provided wrapped Christmas gifts annually to children in economically disadvantaged communities for the past four years and recently partnered with other community leaders. Gift donations are needed to help make the event a continued success. Tax Lions is looking for other businesses or individuals that would like to participate or donate.Toy Giveaway founders, Irv “Gotti” Williams (Instagram: @htownmogul ), Krystle Robinson (Instagram: @divawithamastermmind ) and Malcolm Allen, are from the Greater Third Ward and Yellowstone community. All have established themselves in the community by organizing several events to empower and educate community residents.“Every year I get to see kids who have experienced so much eyes light up as they unwrap gifts days before Christmas. The feeling of providing a Christmas experience for kids who sometimes would not receive anything is priceless.” Williams said.The event allows participants to meet and take a photo with a Black Santa, food is provided and more activities. All gifts are wrapped, coded by age and gender so every gift is age appropriate.“It is so special giving back to the same community where I grew up. We have helped 100+ families each year and the event has gotten bigger and better every year. Last year it felt more like a block party because the kids were dancing and having such a great time.” Robinson said.Yellowstone Park is located at 6768 Scott Street, Houston, Texas 77021.For more information on how to donate ahead of the toy giveaway, contact Tax Lions (Instagram: @TaxLions ) at 832-735-7584 or via e-mail at info@taxlions.com



