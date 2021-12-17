Ohio Department of Education statement on investigation report and recommendations regarding Bishop Sycamore High School

Release date: 12/17/2021

COLUMBUS, OHIO – Interim State Superintendent of Public Instruction Stephanie Siddens today issued the following statement on the Ohio Department of Education’s investigation report and recommendations regarding Bishop Sycamore High School. The full report resulting from the Department’s investigation was delivered to Governor DeWine earlier today. The report is available online here.

“All students should receive a quality education. Anytime students fail to receive the quality education they need and deserve, we want to fully investigate the situation to learn what we can do to prevent it from happening ever again. In light of what we’ve learned about Bishop Sycamore, we’ve identified steps we can and will take that we believe will make it more difficult for something like this to reoccur. Our report also includes a wider list of recommendations that, while they will require broader support to implement, could prevent a repeat of Bishop Sycamore entirely. Ultimately, we remain committed to doing everything we can to ensure each of our students is challenged, prepared and empowered to reach their full potential.”

###

Contact for News Media: