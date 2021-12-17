Look at Me 4D Imaging to Sponsor Woman's Hospital's Virtual Baby Grand
Look at Me 4D Imaging is sponsoring Woman's Hospital's Virtual Baby Grand on January 15th.LIVINGSTON, LA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Look at Me 4D Imaging is sponsoring Woman's Hospital's Virtual Baby Grand on January 15th. Attend the virtual event and learn about all of the options and get answers to any questions from the experts at Woman's Hospital.
This year is the first year ever that Woman's Hospital has allowed an ultrasound studio to sponsor the program, so we are very excited about this year's Baby Grand event.
We are excited to partner with other small businesses in Baton Rouge, LA community to provide a unique way for expecting families to connect and learn from expert partners like Woman's Hospital.
The best maternity care services come together under one roof.
We are so excited to be a sponsor of Woman's Hospital's Virtual Baby Grand. The event is on January 15th, and you can still register on their website.
We hope that this year will be the best one yet for the Baby Grand, but in order for it to happen, we need your help spreading the word about this fantastic opportunity.
If you know anyone who might benefit from attending or would like more information, please tell them that they need to sign up.
Thanks again for reading, and we look forward to seeing you soon at our ultrasound studio in Livingston, Louisiana.
Register for Woman's Hospital's Virtual Baby Grand:
If you are interested in attending Woman's Hospital's Virtual Baby Grand, please visit their website and register today. The event is on January 15th and will include presentations from experts at Woman's Hospital and other local providers.
Visit their event page for more information.
About Woman's Hospital:
Woman's Hospital is the only hospital in Louisiana with a Level IV neonatal intensive care unit. In addition, they have a 24-hour pediatric emergency department and offer a wide range of services for women and children. Woman's Hospital's team of experts is dedicated to providing you and your family with quality healthcare that meets your needs.
About Look at Me 4D Imaging:
Look at Me 4D Imaging is a full-service ultrasound studio that offers 3D and 4D prenatal ultrasounds to expecting families in Livingston, Louisiana.
We are committed to providing you with an exceptional experience and helping you create memories that will last a lifetime.
We offer a variety of packages to suit your needs, and we are always happy to answer any questions you may have. Visit our website or give us a call today to learn more.
Anna Bass
Look at Me 4D Imaging
+1 225-435-9749
