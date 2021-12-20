Imersion Global Increases Title Indexing Capacity Through Hybrid ML Platform
THE WOODLANDS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Imersion Global (IMG), the leading independent Texas Title Indexing vendor, today announced the release of the Key 1 ML Indexing Enhancer, a powerful tool to enhance the productivity of human indexing of courthouse records to produce geo indexed title databases.
Imersion Global Courthouse Indexing Efficiency As A Service
“For years many have tried to do 100% AI based indexing with little success. We realized that a human still has to be involved due to the inconsistency of document formats, attorneys, courthouse vendors and other variables beyond anyone’s control. Our rules based AI self learning system enhances the productivity of our indexing team by up to 50%.” said Anil Adoni, Imersion Global President.
“Title companies looking to expand their county coverage or keep their current data up to date rely on a balance of speed, accuracy and cost. With our 22 years of title indexing experience and our Key 1 ML Indexing Enhancer, we can keep all three variables manageable for the largest to smallest indexing projects.”
“Imersion Global, in conjunction with Chrysalis Gold, has developed a proprietary platform that identifies and groups the hard to find fields to create a baseline index that is validated by humans. We invested about a year of R and D during the changing world of 2020 to do more with less. We created rules and document analysis tools to identify exceptions and assign confidence values to records for pushing them to the most appropriate team for indexing and QC.”
Imersion Global can now:
-- Quickly adjust courthouse title indexing capacity for large projects or for expanded day forward processing
-- Compile Sovereignty databases for internal use or make available to Title companies to purchase for import into their software platforms
-- Increase county data availability that used to require a physical presence or restricted access to vendor proprietary data.
Please visit, Imersion Global at www.imersionglobal.com for a list of services and available sovereignty data sets for sale.
About Imersion Global
Imersion Global has been in the Texas and surrounding states title industry since 1999. IG has indexed over 80 sovereignty plants and maintains day forward title plants. IMG’s experienced indexing team maintains a proprietary infrastructure for streamlining courthouse data sets to a baseline or to custom requirements. Imersion Global is a proud long time member and sponsor of the TLTA (Texas Land Title Association). IMG is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX with additional offices in the greater Hyderabad, India metro area.
Anil Adoni
Imersion Global Inc.
+1 281-782-6940
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn