Errow Unveils “D.W.” From Her Debut EP "Right Before It Gets Better"
The song “D.W.” [Death Wish] is featured on Errows debut EP “Right Before It Gets Better”, which was released September 24, 2021.
I continue to create music because if for a few moments in your life I can help you feel empowered or less alone, I have used the gifts I've been blessed with for good”RENO, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The song “D.W.” [Death Wish] is featured on Errows debut EP “Right Before It Gets Better”, which was released September 24, 2021.
— Errow
Even though the title seems a little harsh the song is really a celebration of life. It's a song about the beauty of her life and her gratitude for getting to experience all that she has, and then what to do with her body when she dies. She came up with this idea when thinking about writing a will. As we know, anything can happen at any time, and she wanted to express her wishes in case she doesn't make it to a lawyer in time.
This pulsating retro feel song has an early '80s pop-soul vibe to it and Errow really shows her versatility as an artist, not afraid to experiment and use a variety of genres to create something that not follows the mainstream of the modern music industry today. Of course her music is entertaining but the deeper meaning this spiritual singer songwriter wants to bring about is that she wants it to be healing for her listeners as well.
You'll see a lot of philosophical and spiritual elements reflected in all the lyrics she writes. Errow likes to write in metaphors, so, often what she's singing about may sound like one thing, but means another.
This particular song and the other songs featured on the EP has many sides, each song a new journey, to represent a few moments in this Chi-Town girl's life.
“You know those moments in life when you’re in the midst of challenge and unsurety, and you don’t know if or when you’ll see the light, but you continue on with love, faith, acceptance, and then suddenly you’re in a better place? That is what this EP is about.” - Errow ➾
Part of the lyrics from D.W.:
I remember the days I used to be beautiful
I remember the days I used to run free
It's been a glorious blaze
And unforgettable, what a story
Wanna tell you the way to get rid of me
Bury it, bury it
Only my body
And when the lights go out I
Don't know where I'll land
Even if it comes tomorrow
Listen to my plan...
Music & Lyrics by Errow, Kosta Lois
Produced by Kosta Lois
Recorded at Onesta Music Group, Los Angeles, US.
Photography Ken Pivak
Artwork and video by ➾ Jocke Larsson
D.W. “Death Wish”