Anie releases new single "Time For Us to Shine" with Russell Allen

The project's first single hits platforms by Outono Music in partnership with the record label Universal Music.

LOS ANGELES, CA, ESTADOS UNIDOS, December 17, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The single “Time For Us to Shine”, by the duo ANIE, is available on all music platforms with the special appearance of American singer Russell Allen (Symphony X, Adrenaline Mob and Trans-Siberian Orchestra), considered one of the most important names of rock/metal.The intimate track was produced by ANIE members Junior Carelli and Fernando Quesada (Shaman, Noturnall), with the support and direction of Luiz Fernando Vieira (Republica) at the AudioArena studio in São Paulo. To contemplate the beauty of this single, a lyric video was also released, created by musician Juninho Carelli and signed by video production company Foggy Filmes.In a characteristic and intimate sound, composed and recorded with 12-string guitar and piano, the duo explores the essence of the music and the three-voice arrangement. The lyrics talks about the experience of life between father and daughter and overcoming obstacles in search of dreams. The single marks the debut of a consistent project that should have some special shows in 2022.Musician Fernando Quesada comments on this moment in ANIE's career: "It's a great pleasure to join Russell again for a new work. We released a song together with Noturnall and now we're going to bring a more conceptual sound".The duo ANIE, formed in 2017, has more than 50 videos of versions, their own songs and special guest appearances with names such as Bruno Sutter (Detonator) and Alírio Netto (Queen Extravaganza, Shaman). The single "Time For Us to Shine", whose graphic art was developed by artist Carlos Fides (Angra, Shaman, Evergrey and others), brings an intimate musical proposal and represents a new stage in the duo's journey.Listen now: https://umusicbrazil.lnk.to/TimeForUsToShine/ Infos: www.aniemusic.com Follow @outono.music e @anie_music

"Time For Us to Shine"