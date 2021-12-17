December 17, 2021 – Texas Reaches New Employment High of 12,998,200 Jobs, Surpassing Pre-Pandemic Employment Level

Date: December 17, 2021

Unemployment rate falls to 5.2%

AUSTIN - The Texas labor market has surpassed its previous pre-pandemic employment high in February 2020 of 12,970,000 jobs by reaching 12,998,200 total nonagricultural jobs in November 2021. In November, Texas added 75,100 jobs, also marking gains in 18 of the last 19 months. Texas has added a total of 698,700 jobs since November 2020. The seasonally adjusted Texas unemployment rate was 5.2 percent, a decrease of 0.2 percentage points from October 2021.

"Texas continues to reach unprecedented milestones thanks to our unwavering commitment to economic freedom and our young, skilled, growing, and diverse workforce," said Governor Abbott. "By reaching nearly 13 million jobs last month, Texas has surpassed our pre-pandemic employment levels — a remarkable achievement and testament to our welcoming business climate and strong workforce. We will continue to unleash the full might of our economy, attract new business investments, and ensure a more prosperous future for all who call Texas home."

In November, the Professional and Business Services industry gained 22,900 jobs over the month. Leisure and Hospitality added 12,500 positions. Financial Activities added 9,300 jobs.

"Reaching this milestone for job creation in Texas shows the strength of our economy," said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “The Lone Star State continues to create opportunities for Texans to succeed and TWC has many resources to help both employers and job seekers find success in our state.”

The Amarillo Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) recorded November's lowest unemployment rate among Texas MSAs with a not seasonally adjusted rate of 3.1 percent, followed by the Austin-Round Rock MSA at 3.2 percent and College Station-Bryan at 3.5 percent.

“Texas is not only a great place to live but a great place to find a career, and we’ve now surpassed a milestone of employment,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez. “We continue to add positions month after month in our labor market, and TWC is here to support job seekers with the training and career development tools they need to succeed.”

Employment estimates released by TWC are produced in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Labor's Bureau of Labor Statistics. All estimates are subject to revision. To access this and more employment data, visit TexasLMI.com.

“Texas continues to be the top destination to do business, and the record-setting job growth we’ve seen month after month shows employers are committed to growing their footprint in our great state,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson. “One reason Texas stands out is the unparalleled access Texas employers have to resources at the state and local level that allow them to hire, train, and retain their employees, and together this results in a continued thriving Lone Star State economy.”

The Texas Labor Market & Career Information Data for December is scheduled to be released on Friday, January 21, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. (CDT).

Civilian Labor Force Estimates for Texas Metropolitan Statistical Areas Not Seasonally Adjusted (In Thousands) November 2021 October 2021 November 2020 C.L.F. Emp. Unemp. Rate C.L.F. Emp. Unemp. Rate C.L.F. Emp. Unemp. Rate United States 162,099.0 155,797.0 6,302.0 3.9 161,863.0 154,966.0 6,896.0 4.3 160,468.0 150,203.0 10,264.0 6.4 Texas 14,430.4 13,775.3 655.2 4.5 14,315.6 13,634.5 681.1 4.8 14,050.1 13,076.6 973.5 6.9 Abilene 81.6 78.6 3.0 3.7 81.5 78.3 3.1 3.9 78.4 74.3 4.1 5.2 Amarillo 136.5 132.2 4.3 3.1 136.0 131.5 4.5 3.3 132.8 126.9 5.9 4.4 Austin-Round Rock 1,332.5 1,290.1 42.5 3.2 1,321.1 1,276.5 44.6 3.4 1,254.0 1,189.4 64.6 5.1 Beaumont-Port Arthur 175.3 162.3 13.0 7.4 174.0 160.8 13.2 7.6 171.5 153.9 17.6 10.3 Brownsville-Harlingen 170.3 158.6 11.7 6.9 169.5 157.5 11.9 7.0 168.9 152.8 16.1 9.5 College Station-Bryan 136.6 131.8 4.7 3.5 135.4 130.3 5.0 3.7 135.1 128.5 6.6 4.9 Corpus Christi 205.5 193.3 12.3 6.0 204.4 192.0 12.4 6.1 200.8 183.5 17.3 8.6 Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington 4,192.7 4,027.3 165.5 3.9 4,138.9 3,965.1 173.8 4.2 4,033.7 3,783.6 250.2 6.2 Dallas-Plano-Irving MD 2,831.5 2,720.8 110.8 3.9 2,797.4 2,681.4 116.1 4.1 2,717.3 2,550.4 166.9 6.1 Fort Worth-Arlington MD 1,361.2 1,306.5 54.7 4.0 1,341.4 1,283.7 57.7 4.3 1,316.4 1,233.2 83.3 6.3 El Paso 372.5 353.9 18.6 5.0 370.8 351.4 19.4 5.2 372.0 342.2 29.8 8.0 Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land 3,480.0 3,301.8 178.2 5.1 3,449.8 3,264.9 184.9 5.4 3,389.1 3,122.3 266.9 7.9 Killeen-Temple 183.9 175.1 8.8 4.8 182.9 173.8 9.0 4.9 179.5 168.1 11.4 6.3 Laredo 117.4 111.5 5.9 5.0 116.8 110.6 6.2 5.3 115.8 106.6 9.2 7.9 Longview 97.4 92.5 5.0 5.1 97.3 92.1 5.2 5.3 95.8 88.4 7.5 7.8 Lubbock 166.9 161.0 6.0 3.6 166.5 160.2 6.4 3.8 163.9 155.2 8.7 5.3 McAllen-Edinburg-Mission 371.0 342.6 28.4 7.7 367.8 339.9 27.9 7.6 359.9 321.2 38.7 10.7 Midland 101.2 96.7 4.5 4.5 100.2 95.5 4.7 4.7 97.9 89.5 8.5 8.6 Odessa 80.4 75.3 5.1 6.3 79.6 74.3 5.3 6.7 80.6 70.8 9.8 12.2 San Angelo 55.0 52.8 2.2 4.0 54.9 52.6 2.3 4.2 54.7 51.4 3.3 6.0 San Antonio-New Braunfels 1,246.6 1,195.8 50.8 4.1 1,241.2 1,187.8 53.4 4.3 1,209.5 1,132.6 76.9 6.4 Sherman-Denison 67.0 64.5 2.5 3.8 66.9 64.2 2.6 3.9 65.1 61.6 3.4 5.3 Texarkana 63.6 61.0 2.7 4.2 63.1 60.4 2.7 4.3 63.0 59.2 3.8 6.1 Tyler 116.1 111.6 4.6 3.9 115.9 111.1 4.8 4.1 109.4 102.7 6.7 6.1 Victoria 44.4 42.1 2.4 5.3 44.1 41.6 2.4 5.5 44.3 40.8 3.5 7.8 Waco 132.5 127.3 5.1 3.9 131.9 126.5 5.4 4.1 129.0 121.7 7.3 5.6 Wichita Falls 64.8 62.1 2.7 4.2 65.0 62.2 2.8 4.3 64.1 60.0 4.1 6.4

Texas Nonagricultural Wage and Salary Employment Seasonally Adjusted INDUSTRY TITLE Nov 2021* Oct 2020 Nov 2020 Oct '20 to Nov '21 Nov '20 to Nov '21 Absolute Change Percent Change Absolute Change Percent Change Total Nonagricultural 12,998,200 12,923,100 12,299,500 75,100 0.6 698,700 5.7 Total Private 11,016,700 10,943,300 10,339,400 73,400 0.7 677,300 6.6 Goods Producing 1,828,400 1,819,400 1,752,400 9,000 0.5 76,000 4.3 Mining and Logging 203,400 199,700 173,200 3,700 1.9 30,200 17.4 Construction 738,100 734,500 723,800 3,600 0.5 14,300 2.0 Manufacturing 886,900 885,200 855,400 1,700 0.2 31,500 3.7 Service Providing 11,169,800 11,103,700 10,547,100 66,100 0.6 622,700 5.9 Trade, Transportation, and Utilities 2,624,700 2,618,500 2,504,700 6,200 0.2 120,000 4.8 Information 208,400 207,200 195,400 1,200 0.6 13,000 6.7 Financial Activities 848,300 839,000 811,300 9,300 1.1 37,000 4.6 Professional and Business Services 1,979,900 1,957,000 1,779,100 22,900 1.2 200,800 11.3 Education and Health Services 1,761,200 1,752,200 1,696,400 9,000 0.5 64,800 3.8 Leisure and Hospitality 1,336,400 1,323,900 1,203,300 12,500 0.9 133,100 11.1 Other Services 429,400 426,100 396,800 3,300 0.8 32,600 8.2 Government 1,981,500 1,979,800 1,960,100 1,700 0.1 21,400 1.1

