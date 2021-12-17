Arrest Made in an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) Offense: 3500 Block of Hayes Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, December 16, 2021, in the 3500 block of Hayes Street, Northeast.

At approximately 2:30 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult male victim, conscious and breathing, suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

On Thursday, December 16, 2021, 25 year-old Demondre Greene, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun).