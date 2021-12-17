Submit Release
Just in time for Christmas, The Empress of the United States of America Issues Her Fourth Decree

Using discernment and critical thinking when absorbing relentless media information should be a National priority.

Whether we are aware of it or not, we have been engaged in a daily negative political discourse, and frankly, Americans are beginning to suffer from a form of PTSD.”
— The Empress of the United States of America

CHEYENNE, WY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This Holiday Season, The Empress wishes to remind all Americans that they currently possess one of the greatest gifts of all: the gift of discernment. This gift has been bestowed on all of us, and Her Majesty hopes that we value it, and put it to good use.

The Empress asks the great people of the United States to use discernment when dealing with “news” from all directions – from the 24-hour news cycle, to social media feeds. At a time when Americans are facing a constant barrage of questionable information and statistics, and absorbing personal opinions being presented as news, it is often easier to accept headlines as facts. Now, more than ever, it is important that we all give ourselves time to consider what we are being told, and use our own minds to discover the truth. The Empress wishes that all Americans would consider headlines to be a starting point, not a conclusion.

The Empress states, “The American public does not need to be protected from false information. The American public needs to be protected from those who would not allow us to gather information from all sides of an issue and use our own powers of discernment to find the truth for ourselves.”

The Empress reminds us that we will be less worried about what others think when we can truly think for ourselves.

“We should use this wonderful giving season to be generous to others, and allow them to form their own opinions”.

