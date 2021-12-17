Stephanie Laskoskie Announces the Release of From Small Beginnings
Stephanie Laskoskie released her book "From Small Beginnings" this month. The book has immediately become a Best Seller in Children's Fiction Category!
Blurb:
Great things come from small beginnings, and GREAT you are indeed.
About the Author:
Stephanie Laskoskie was born and raised in Texas. She is best known for being a loving wife, mother to 4 children, and advocate for all things related to micro-preemies and Neonatal ICU.
In 2016, her life was turned upside down when her twins were born at 23 weeks 2 days gestation. Thanks to the incredible care received at their NICU, her twins were able to come home together after 151 days in the NICU. This experience with her own children started her quest to find children's books that were tailored to the NICU experience, not just for the baby but for the siblings and family. When she couldn't find exactly what she was looking for, she wrote it. She recruited the help of an extremely talented illustrator, Lance Trachier. This dynamic duo is extremely excited to release their debut children's book - My baby is a superhero!
Stephanie runs an organization called From Small Beginnings that dedicates resources to making a difference in the lives of families and siblings going through their own NICU journey. 100% of the proceeds from this book are used to further that mission. Funds are used to send superhero care packages to NICU siblings and support packages to families with a baby in the NICU.
