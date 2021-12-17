Mattress Warehouse Looks to Help People in Jacksonville, NC, Sleep Better

JACKSONVILLE, NC, USA, December 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mattress Warehouse (sleephappens.com) is excited to announce the grand opening of its newest location in Jacksonville, NC.

The new store, located at 2005 N. Marine Blvd., is open seven days a week.

The team at the new Jacksonville Mattress Warehouse location understands that shopping for a mattress can be daunting. With so many choices, it’s hard to know where to start. This is where technology comes in. Mattress Warehouse has invested in a patented diagnostic sleep system called bedMATCHⓇ. Going through the bedMATCHⓇ process is as simple as lying on the bedMATCHⓇ test mattress, which includes sensors and diagnostic technology to analyze your body. In only three minutes, the system then provides a list of recommended mattresses for your individual sleep needs.

While many retailers are facing supply chain issues and significant delivery delays, Mattress Warehouse is confident in their inventory levels, offering next-day delivery to their customers.

Mattress Warehouse stores carry the latest mattress models from top brands such as Aireloom, Beautyrest, Cheswick Manor, Casper, Nectar, Kingsdown, TEMPUR-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and more. Each store also carries a wide range of sleep accessories, pillows, sheets, and protectors from Bedgear, Sealy, and others.

Mattress Warehouse of Jacksonville is located near Walmart and Texas Roadhouse.

About Mattress Warehouse – Mattress Warehouse is the No. 1 independently-owned American retailer with more than 300 stores throughout the Mid-Atlantic region. Serving customers for more than 30 years, it is our mission to provide each customer with a relaxed and educational buying process that provides the best overall sleep experience with quality products at the best possible price.

About

Serving our customers for 30 years, Mattress Warehouse opened its first store in November 1989 in Frederick, MD. The first Mattress Warehouse store was located in a mere 1200 square foot area and the first warehouse was a self-storage locker! Times have changed and we now have more than 250 convenient Mattress Warehouse store locations and we continue to grow.

Find out more about us

