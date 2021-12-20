Business Reporter: Why the Evolving Role of the CFO is Accelerating Digital Transformations
Why your business needs a trusted partner to turn your finance department from a cost centre into a strategic functionLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Business Reporter, an award-winning supplement published in the Sunday and Daily Telegraph, recently featured Trintech, a leading global provider of integrated Record to Report software solutions for the Office of Finance, in an article that highlights the evolving role of the CFO, the acceleration of digital transformation projects, and why partnering with the right solution provider is critical to achieving a successful financial transformation.
“Over the past year and a half, there has been a greater responsibility placed on the CFO to add value to the organization with rapid, accurate data and to support the commercial operations with greater insight,” said Jeremy Swinfen Green, Journalist at Business Reporter. “However, the tyranny of tedious work combined with manual processes continues to be a challenge for many finance and accounting teams which is why we are seeing an acceleration in digital transformation projects.”
“The benefits and ROI of financial automation are immediate and evergreen,” comments Omar Choucair, CFO of Trintech, the leading global provider of integrated Record to Report software solutions for the Office of Finance. “Whether you have 500 or 500,000 transactions per day, if automation can match 95 percent without human intervention, that can free-up our talent for more strategic initiatives, eliminate errors, and remove the “drudgery” aspect of accounting for improved job satisfaction and career growth.”
Given the wealth of solutions in the market today and the complexities of automation, it is critical for businesses to find the right partner who will guide them through a successful digital transformation project. The right partner will bring financial and technology expertise to identify the best solutions on the market suited to a company’s size and use cases. Forming part of a business’s supply chain, it’s also essential that the partner of choice meets all information security criteria and has the right access controls, technical defences, and end-to-end encryption in place. “With the right technology partner, businesses will be well equipped for a successful financial transformation project, enabling them to thrive in an increasingly complex business environment,” concluded Swinfen Green.
Trintech is committed to providing world-class, innovative solutions that deliver increased efficiency, real-time visibility, collaboration and control to mid-market and enterprise organizations around the world. For over 35 years, Trintech has driven innovation and automation throughout the Record to Report (R2R) process with solutions that empower finance and accounting teams with purpose-built technology. Trintech’s solutions enable those teams to go beyond balancing the workload and eliminating manual work from the reconciliation and close process, to analyzing the data and applying human capital and intelligence to higher value tasks such as problem solving and evolving the business with time that is saved.
To learn more about the evolving role of the CFO and how to choose the right financial transformation partner for your organization, read the article.
