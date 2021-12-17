Filling Up the Family Car is £16 More This Christmas
Government Continues to Ignore Rip Off Pump Prices - Time this Beleaguered Administration Acted Positively to Support UK's 37m Drivers and Reduce InflationCRANBROOK, KENT, UNITED KINGDOM, December 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- • MPs support call for PumpWatch to protect drivers
• Filling up the average family car is now costing over £16 more than 2020’s festive season.
• Fuel prices are 30p per litre more than last Christmas, yet wholesale costs of petrol and diesel are up just 18p.
• Shockingly 18m Drivers on the road this Christmas will be fleeced by shy on £2bn, the wholesale falls in petrol and diesel they have failed to pass onto UK’s 37m drivers.
• Even allowing for market increases in margins and distribution costs, the world’s highest taxed drivers are paying up to 10 pence more than is honest.
• Everyone knows this is a perennial problem, except the Treasury. FairFuelUK, and the APPG for Fair Fuel for Motorists and Hauliers calls for the long asked for 'PumpWatch' to be implemented. An Independent Pump Price Monitoring Body to protect Consumers.
• 9 out of 10 FairFuelUK’s 1.7m supporters want such an impartial body created, just like our consumer watchdogs Ofgem, Ofcom and Ofwat, to protect drivers every time they fill up, as and when oil prices vary.
Quotes from MPs and FairFuelUK
“Sadly, the Government’s efforts to work with the fuel industry so that pump prices are competitive, and market driven, ensuring consumers benefit from lower prices, is not working. The reality is that motorists are now paying £16 per tank more than last year and nearly £2bn of falls in the wholesale price have not been passed onto hard-pressed motorists at the pumps. This is bad for the economy, bad for inflation, bad for business and bad for jobs. That’s why we need to introduce an independent pump pricing watchdog.” Craig Mackinlay MP, Chair of the APPG for Fair Fuel for Motorists and Hauliers
“Struggling families need a PumpWatch regulator asap. The rip off oil companies are feeding the cost of living crisis as they refuse to cut prices at the pumps even when the international oil price has fallen. If we can have an energy price cap, at least have a fair price at the pumps.” Robert Halfon MP, Vice Chair of the APPG for Fair Fuel for Motorists and Hauliers
"The AA and the RAC have at last, woken up to the scandalous high pump prices generated unnecessarily by greedy wholesalers and fuel brokers. The perennial scandal that FairFuelUK has been campaigning against for the last decade. PumpWatch is now even more crucial to the Nation’s positive economic growth, jobs, business investment, logistics, consumer spending and social mobility. This beleaguered Conservative Government needs it in place now, to help regain trust again and to avoid long-term voter repercussions. Boris you know this makes economic and political sense, it’s time for you to throw away your anti-motorist plans and recognise the common sense in giving drivers a well-deserved break” Howard Cox Founder of the FairFuelUK Campaign
Data sourced from RAC Foundation and FairFuelUK supporters nationwide panel.
Background: Since 2011 the APPG for Fair Fuel for UK Motorists and UK Hauliers has examined major issues that impact on UK drivers. Along with FairFuelUK, it has been a major influencer on keeping Fuel Duty frozen since 2011. As well as fuel taxation, other issues addressed by the APPG that impact on drivers, have included congestion charges, ULEZ/CAZs, parking costs, roads investment, unfair treatment for fossil fuelled vehicle owners, solutions to lower emissions, cleaner fuel incentives, alternative technology options and transparent pricing at the fuel pumps with a continual call for PumpWatch. With the expected decline in Fuel Duty revenue, the APPG will also formulate a long-term approach to the future of road taxation and a positive transport strategy for all road users. https://fairfueluk.com
Since 2010 FairFuelUK has saved drivers over £110bn in planned tax hikes in duty and VAT through constructive and objective campaigning. Had FairFuelUK not campaigned to scrap the fuel duty escalator, fuel tax today would be 90p/lt rather than 57.95p/lt. Today we would be paying £1.80+ per litre at the pumps had FairFuelUK not fought for the World's highest taxed drivers. Because of the Campaign, inflation is down 6.7% and £24bn has been put back into consumer spending each and every year since 2011.
FairFuelUK is a public affairs team with no shareholders to satisfy, just an award-winning campaign representing the real concerns of hard-working motorists, families, small businesses, commercial drivers and hauliers across the UK. Decades of fiscal exploitation by successive Governments with little in return, warrants the need for FairFuelUK.
For 11 years, this award winning campaign has been backed by the RHA, Logistics UK, other respected organisations, 1.7m supporters and 146 MPs) . FairFuelUK is fronted by the Campaign's Founder Howard Cox. Funding is through support from key founding backers the FTA (Logistics UK), RHA and regular donations from supporters. Previous backers have included the RAC, Association of Pallet Networks, UKLPG and others.
