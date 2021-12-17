Submit Release
Collins Vision Among First to Offer New FDA-Approved Eye Drop for Middle-Aged Blurry Vision

The FDA has approved the first and only prescription eye drop that improves age-related blurry near vision (a condition called presbyopia) in adults.

For people struggling with age-related near vision issues who want to be free from the inconvenience and restrictions of reading glasses, Vuity is an incredible new option we’ve added to the mix.” ”
— Dr. Michael Collins
Presbyopia is the gradual and progressive loss of the eyes' ability to focus on near objects. It's a natural, often annoying part of aging, and everyone will deal with it sooner or later. Most commonly, it starts in the mid-40s or 50s and continues to worsen until about age 65.

Collins Vision founder Dr. Michael J. Collins is a Board-Certified Ophthalmologist, Fellowship-trained Cataract and Refractive Specialist and a founding member of the World College of Refractive Surgery & Visual Sciences. Always at the forefront of what's new in vision correction solutions, Dr. Collins and his team of doctors are so excited to offer this new presbyopia treatment to patients.

“At Collins Vision, we have extensive expertise in solutions specifically designed to reduce or eliminate our patients’ dependence on glasses. For people struggling with age-related near vision issues who want to be free from the inconvenience and restrictions of reading glasses, Vuity is an incredible new option that we’ve added to the mix.”
The prescription eye drop is designed to be applied once a day at home in each eye and works by reducing pupil size. It contracts certain muscles in the eye so patients can see up close without the need for reading glasses.

With locations in Fort Myers and Naples, Collins Vision has been Southwest Florida’s trusted eye care provider since 2004.

