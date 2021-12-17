DHEC Presented with Champions Award for Suicide Prevention Efforts

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE December 17, 2021

COLUMBIA, S.C.—The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) was presented Wednesday with the Suicide Prevention Champions Award by the South Carolina Suicide Prevention Coalition for its training and other initiatives to improve the mental wellbeing of agency employees.

Pictured above from left to right: Jennifer Butler (SC Dept. of Mental Health), Kacey Schmitt, and Vanessa Riley.

“This is truly a humbling honor, and one we don’t take lightly,” said Kacey Schmitt, DHEC’s Director of Social Work. “Suicide prevention is one of the most important tools we can provide and we at DHEC are fortunate to work for an agency that requires training and focuses on the mental health of its employees.”

DHEC officials were presented with the award at the South Carolina Suicide Prevention Coalition meeting in Columbia and were told the state agency is the first in South Carolina to require and provide suicide prevention training for all of its employees, no matter their job title. DHEC was awarded a plaque for its efforts.

"DHEC has shown tremendous leadership by training all of their work force and implementing programs to support the well-being of their staff,” said Vanessa Riley, a co-chair of the coalition and the SC Associate Area Director for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. “We thank DHEC for their efforts.”

More than 3,000 DHEC staff have completed the training. All new hires are required to complete the training within 30 days of their start date, and those who have completed it have reported a better understanding of how to prevent suicide and how to access available resources.

“This is a prestigious award that is symbolic of our tireless efforts to keep our workforce healthy,” said Dr. Edward Simmer, DHEC Director. “But the work doesn’t stop with our employees. We encourage anyone who is experiencing suicidal thoughts to call the suicide hotline and reach out to loved ones for support. For so long, suicide has been considered a taboo topic, and it is our job to remove that stigma and bring it to the forefront so we can save lives.”

The holidays can be an especially difficult time for those struggling with mental health issues. DHEC encourages those who are suffering from suicidal thoughts to call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-TALK (8255)), the SC Mobile Crisis line (833-364-2274), the SC HOPES helpline (1-844-SC-HOPES (724-6737), or text “HOPE4SC” to 741741.