SOVICO, Tech Mahindra to cooperate in business development, ICT technologies

VIETNAM, December 17 -

The MoU was inked between the two companies on Friday on the occasion of the official visit to India of Chairman of the National Assembly of Việt Nam Vương Đình Huệ. — Photo courtesy of SOVICO Group

NEW DEHLI — SOVICO Group and Tech Mahindra Limited will promote co-operation in the advancement of business opportunities with a focus on ICT solutions and services in aviation, banking and insurance, retail, and other ICT opportunities such as asset and resource management, IOT, machine learning, blockchain, and data science.

The consensus follows a Memorandum of Understanding inked between the two companies on Friday on the occasion of the official visit to India of Chairman of the National Assembly of Việt Nam Vương Đình Huệ.

“We are pleased to announce the co-operation between the two parties today, hoping to bring great strides in research, development and application of technology to serve the goal of building a digital economy in Việt Nam and the international integration," Phạm Khắc Dũng, vice president of SOVICO Group said.

"This programme will soon help SOVICO optimise our customer experience based on a wide range of premium services and products.”

Anuj Bhalla, president – APJI SBU – Enterprise, Tech Mahindra said: "The partnership with SOVICO Group is a milestone in our journey towards empowering comprehensive digital transformation solutions for our customers."

"The partnership is aimed at significantly enhancing SOVICO’s IT roadmap and digital readiness by modernising and automating their core operations and infrastructure solutions, thereby enabling advancement of business opportunities. We look forward to a strategic relationship with SOVICO to drive innovation in the technology ecosystem.

Tech Mahindra believes in digital philosophy for comprehensive Business Transformation. Digital technologies catalyse transformations and humanise businesses by helping them think, sense, connect, communicate, secure and act better than before.

As part of the NXT.NOWTM framework, which aims to enhance ‘Human Centric Experience,’ Tech Mahindra focuses on investing in emerging technologies and solutions that enable digital transformation and meet the evolving needs of customers.

Sovico Group is a leading investment group in Việt Nam, which operates under a vision of supplying internationally quality products and services in banking and finance, aviation, and the industrial sector to meet customer demands and to integrate into the global economy. — VNS