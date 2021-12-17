Donoghue Forlines Launches Third ETF to Meet Demand for Targeted Exposure
Donoghue Forlines LLC, the Boston-based tactical asset management firm announced the launch of a new exchange-traded fund (ETF) on December 15, 2021.BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Donoghue Forlines launched a new fund in partnership with FCF Advisors (formerly TrimTabs Asset Management), the fast-growing ETF provider with a focus on free cash flow as a leading quality metric.
Donoghue Forlines launched this ETF with the belief that investors are currently challenged with the threat of persistent inflationary pressure. Additionally, traditional asset classes are not cheap. Large Cap stocks valuations are elevated, credit spreads are tight, and interest rates are historically low. Given this environment, the Donoghue Forlines Portfolio Team believes real assets have become a core allocation to complement traditional investments.
“We continue with a basic premise that has served us well—that diversification is far harder to achieve in the post 2008 investment world,” says John Forlines III, Chief Investment Officer at Donoghue Forlines.
“We’re happy to announce that we’ve built another next-generation ETF in the ‘Alternatives’ category. It’s designed to provide diversification, quality income, and a hedge to inflation to complement traditional stock and bond investments. DFRA will target real asset equities in infrastructure, oil & gas, commodities, natural resources & property. Our emphasis on the Quality investment factor is reflected in DFRA’s construction—target companies will provide consistent free cash flow, something our research has long found to be a signal of potential outperformance.”
Donoghue Forlines Yield Enhanced Real Asset ETF (DFRA) is an alternative allocation to investor portfolios that fits outside of traditional investments in portfolio construction. This ETF can be an alternative position to traditional investments of stocks and bonds as part of an overall asset allocation.
About Donoghue Forlines:
Donoghue Forlines is a Boston-based tactical investment firm that has specialized in active risk-managed portfolios since 1986. They offer a full suite of proactive strategies designed to help advisors and their clients de-risk when market circumstances warrant it, enabling them to stay disciplined to meet their investment objectives. For more information, visit www.donoghueforlines.com.
About FCF Advisors:
FCF Advisors was founded in 2008 on the belief that investors should be able to access alpha-oriented strategies that aim to outperform the broad market without paying high management fees. FCF Advisors’ investment products are based on 30 years of FCF Advisors Investment Research and built around the firm’s proprietary Free Cash Flow-driven quantamental investment process.
The fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The statutory and summary prospectus contains this and other important information about the investment company, and it may be obtained by calling 1-800-617-0004. Read it carefully before investing.
There is no guarantee that DFRA will achieve its investment objective. Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Investments in the Fund include risks associated with small-and mid-cap securities, which involve limited liquidity and greater volatility than large-cap securities. Because the Fund invests in ETFs, an investor will indirectly bear the principal risks of the underlying funds, including liquidity, and an investment in the Fund will entail more costs and expenses than a direct investment in the Underlying ETFs. Passive funds that seek to track an index may hold the component securities of the underlying index regardless of the current or projected performance of a specific security or relevant market as a whole, which could cause the Fund returns to be lower than if the Fund employed an active strategy. The performance of the Fund may diverge from that of its Index. Downside Protection Model Risk. Neither the Adviser nor the Sub Adviser can offer assurances that the downside protection model employed by the Underlying Index methodology will achieve its intended results, or that downside protection will be provided during periods of time when the Equity Portfolio is declining or during any period of time deemed to be a bear market. Investment in a fund that utilizes a downside protection model that seeks to minimize risk only during certain prolonged bear market environments may not be appropriate for every investor seeking a particular risk profile. The Fund’s investments in derivatives may pose risks in addition to and greater than those associated with investing directly in the underlying assets, including counterparty, leverage and liquidity risks. The Fund may participate in futures markets, which are highly volatile. The Fund’s investments in derivatives may pose risks in addition to and greater than those associated with investing directly in the underlying assets, including counterparty, leverage and liquidity risks. Active and frequent trading of portfolio securities may result in increased transaction costs to the Fund and may also result in higher taxes if Shares are held in a taxable account. REITs Risk. A REIT is a company that pools investor funds to invest primarily in income producing real estate or real estate related loans or interests. The Fund may be subject to certain risks associated with direct investments in REITs. MLP Risk. An MLP is a publicly traded partnerships primarily engaged in the transportation, storage, processing, refining, marketing, exploration, production, and mining of minerals and natural resources. MLP common units, like other equity securities, can be affected by macroeconomic and other factors affecting the stock market in general.
Opinions expressed are subject to change at any time, are not guaranteed, and should not be considered investment advice.
Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (the current price at which shares are bought and sold, not NAV (the dollar value of a single share, based on the value of the underlying assets of the fund minus its liabilities, divided by the number of shares outstanding). They may trade at a discount or premium to NAV, are not individually redeemed from the Fund, and brokerage commissions will reduce returns.
The Donoghue Forlines ETFs are distributed by Quasar Distributors, LLC.
Free Cash Flow (FCF) represents the cash that a company is able to generate after accounting for capital expenditures.
Alpha refers to excess returns earned on an investment above the benchmark return.
Jeffrey Thompson
Donoghue Forlines
jthompson@donoghueforlines.com