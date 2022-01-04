First-of-its-kind artificial intelligence - a helping hand for commodities trading

Revenue.AI, a Dutch company, is optimizing the way traders crunch big data with the release of its newest augmented intelligence solution – Zeta.

THE HAGUE, NETHERLANDS, January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Revenue.AI has launched Zeta, a world-leading AI-based assistant for commodity traders, to optimize data access, insights, and decision-making.

Zeta is a virtual assistant designed specifically to enhance the commodity traders’ experience through ZEMA (ze.com), a comprehensive price harvesting, integration, and analytics platform. The technology behind Zeta provides the ability to efficiently create Zema curves, validate current and historical prices, monitor price updates, capture market opportunities through a set of pre-defined strategies, build price combos for futures and derivatives. All that spiced up with analytics on the fly.

Revenue.AI Chief Executive Officer, Mr. István Czilik, said Zeta’s functionality would deliver a significant improvement in the way commodity traders and analytics go about their daily business lives.

“We are very proud to introduce Zeta by Revenue.AI. It simplifies the way traders consume and consolidate data to execute on their ZEMA Saas journey, drives the revenue with intelligent alerting and notifications about trader’s strategies and, creates a bridge between Trading and Offices by increasing operational efficiency & productivity via immediate knowledge sharing and collaboration ” said Mr. Czilik.

“This is the first-ever traders’ intelligent virtual assistant which will transform how business is done in a commodities market that is frequently shifting. Artificial Intelligence transcends industries, and the solution to de-risk trade with greater visibility is in the numbers that Zeta shares quickly and efficiently. The need to manually track the commodities market is long gone, now it’s as simple as asking Zeta to provide the information you need, whenever you need it.”

Zeta’s system integration extends to messenger apps such as WhatsApp, Microsoft Teams, and even Telegram, where users can simply request information on the fly via their app of choice.

To find out more about Zeta, or request a demo, visit the Revenue.AI website today.

About Revenue.AI: Established in the Hague, Netherlands, at the beginning of 2020,

Revenue.AI builds a strong connection between business strategies and everyday execution with AI-based Agility Center of Excellence which delivers premium access to data, insights, and analytics to drive organizational success and profitable business performance.