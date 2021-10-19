Revenue.ai gains strategic executive/leadership member with Paweł Dadura joining as CTO

Expert of 15-Years working for IT and FMCG industry global players reinforces the Team

THE HAGUE, THE NETHERLANDS, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Revenue.ai is empowering organizations to make instant decisions and fundamentally reshape Revenue Management by automating revenue decisions and empowering businesses to focus on strategy. From now the team is getting even stronger as we welcomed Paweł Dadura - new strategic team member - on board.

Company works with selected industry leading consultants and partners to manage change in CPG, retail and commodity trading, and now we’re excited to announce that our team will grow by new key team member. Paweł Dadura is joining Revenue.ai as our CTO.

“Paweł’s expertise in operating with data, scaling and optimizing it for enhancing the business is something that we build our whole platform on, and that’s why I think Paweł can be the game-changer for our future product development plan.” – said Istvan Czilik, CEO of Revenue.ai. “Also, I believe that his broad knowledge and experience in portfolio management, digital transformation, and strategic planning can be a great addition to our offer and bring more value to our customers.”

As Revenue.ai's Chief Technology Officer Paweł will partner with the CEO to define product vision and strategy, constantly aligning and providing feedback on the product roadmap and communicate technology strategy to partners and investors. He will work closely with the product to decide on prioritization, resource allocation, and timelines as well as lead all aspects of the development lifecycle, including requirements analysis, strategic planning, design/architecture, execution, deployment, and maintenance. In addition, Paweł will build a technology leadership team that can manage their teams, develop a strong and focused culture, and be responsive to the organization’s needs.

"We are on the brink of the era where AI-assisted decision making will redefine data usage in companies and significantly accelerate Revenue Growth Management evolution. Revenue.AI is on a great trajectory and I'm thrilled to join such a visionary executive team and to help the company grow and evolve." - said Paweł. "At Revenue.ai whole team works relentlessly to seize the opportunity and bring this vision to life in the post-Covid world. Finding the right partner to build or advance RGM processes in companies is like looking for a unicorn. A combination of business, technical, and RGM domain expertise underpinned by years of hands-on experience is indispensable and it is one of Revenue.ai’s key differentiators. Executive Team has already achieved significant results and I look forward to the opportunity to push technology, product, and expand operations, further positioning Revenue.AI as a leader in the realm of AI-assisted RGM."

Paweł joins Revenue.AI after driving EPAM's Data & Analytics engagements for Fortune 500 companies – leading the design and implementation of insight-driven, supply chain digitization programs, working from business vision down to data ecosystem for global players and their start-up spinoffs – defining strategy and creating data products roadmap for health/well-being tech start-up. Prior to EPAM Paweł spent 10 years in Procter & Gamble. His journey went there from Project Management through Program and Portfolio Management to Data Science strategy on regional and global levels. It was followed by Credit-Suisse mission of redefining CTO Portfolio Management and co-founding IoT tech start-up. He currently serves as a CDO in TapIT, an IoT and analytics start-up leveraging a patent-pending ecosystem that combines hardware, software, and AI technologies to redefine the approach and role of data & analytics in the on-trade beverage sector. Paweł holds MSc and BSc degrees in Informatics and Econometrics from the University of Warsaw. Technical expertise isn't his only interest - aside from his regular duties he's also a certified barista, bartender, and enologist.

About Revenue.ai

We believe in keeping organizational and revenue-related decisions in the hands of human decision-makers. In this, we recognize the power of machine learning and artificial intelligence as exponentially more capable in processing and analyzing Terabytes of data. This is data that would take humans years simply to read. Data-analysis on-demand saves teams years of labor better spent on finding and acting upon market insights. In this regard, our Digital Assistant facilitates the development of Augmented Teams – radically enhancing their cross-functionality to focus on organizational objectives.