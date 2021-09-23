Register: Revenue.AI's upcoming webinar dedicated to MENA region will present the new approach to Revenue Management.

Changing Revenue Management with AI. Special webinar for MENA region Imagine Labs and Revenue AI

Revenue.ai together with Imagine Labs will host webinar: AI for Revenue Management in CPG and Retail. The event will take place on Tuesday, October 5th 2021.

DUBAI, UAE, September 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Register now for Revenue.AI's upcoming webinar dedicated to the MENA region, which will present a new approach to Revenue Management.

Revenue.ai, together with Imagine Labs, will host the following webinar: AI for Revenue Management in CPG and Retail: How artificial intelligence is changing the game. The event will take place on Tuesday, October 5th 2021, 4:00-5:30 PM GMT +4.

Meet our speakers and panelists:

• Istvan Czilik, CEO, Revenue.ai

• Sasha Marashlian, MD, Imagine International

• Imre Toth, Head of ERP, Majid Al Futtaim

• Mihály "Medzi" Medzihradszky, Head of Field Operations - EMEA, KNIME

• Başak Benli, SC Finance Lead, PepsiCo

Based on their varied professional experience, they will bring expertise and best practices from multinational and global players to the MENA audience. With a focus on how advancements in the field of AI for revenue management has helped better shape those businesses, attendees will gain insight into how they too can benefit their organizations and steer them through digital transformation.

What you can to learn from the webinar:

• Practical experiences of AI implementation and discussion of the roadmaps involved.

• Benefits and expectations of implementing AI-based revenue management.

• The complexities of implementation and pitfalls of our expectations.

• Why companies haven’t started to implement advanced AI technologies.

• What the real costs are of implementation.

You can register for the session here.