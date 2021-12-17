Comintelli signs contract with a new European customer

Comintelli has signed a three-year license agreement with a European multinational chemical company with an order value worth SEK 1.4 million.

This is a prestigious deal for us where we have delivered a self-service portal to gather and convey customers' insights globally.” — Jesper Martell, CEO at Comintelli

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, December 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Comintelli has signed a three-year license agreement with a European multinational chemical company with an order value worth SEK 1.4 million. The order pertains to Comintelli's cloud-based service for market and competitive intelligence called Intelligence2day®.

Acceptance has not been obtained to disclose the customer's name.

"This is a prestigious deal for us where we have delivered a self-service portal to gather and convey customer's insights globally. We are proud to have succeeded in meeting the customer's high technical requirements for its information management and look forward to long-term cooperation," says Jesper Martell, CEO at Comintelli

The company´s accounting principle for license agreements is to record the order as revenue once the agreement is signed and delivery has occurred. The entire order value of approx. SEK 1.4 million will be booked as revenue in December 2021. Invoicing, however, takes place annually.