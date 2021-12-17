Full closure of townbound Likelike Highway at the H-3 onramp 12 p.m. Dec. 17 – 4 a.m. Dec. 18

Main, News Posted on Dec 16, 2021 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) will close Likelike Highway townbound at Wilson Tunnel from 12 p.m., Friday, Dec. 17 through 4 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18. During this closure, motorists will be detoured to the Halawa/Honolulu-bound H-3 Freeway.

The temporary shoring of the tunnel ceiling will be removed following the replacement of the most critical rods. The left lane of Likelike Highway in the town/Honolulu-bound direction that has been closed continuously from Monday, Dec. 13 will be reopened after the 16-hour full closure.

Additional closures to address the remaining seven ceiling rods will be scheduled in late December, pending availability of materials. Annual inspections of the tunnel will continue as HDOT considers alternative solutions to replace the rods which will reach the end of their expected service life in 2035.

Previous news releases on the Wilson Tunnel emergency repairs can be found at

https://hidot.hawaii.gov/blog/2021/12/14/full-closure-of-townbound-likelike-highway-at-the-h-3-onramp-in-kaneohe-dec-14-12-pm-to-4-pm/

https://hidot.hawaii.gov/blog/2021/12/13/24-7-lane-closure-for-honolulu-bound-wilson-tunnel-on-likelike-highway/

###