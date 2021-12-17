Submit Release
OffGamers Adds 5 New Currencies to their Store

Conversion rates can be a dealbreaker for many of our customers. As such, we will be constantly looking to add new currencies to our payment system.”
— said Karyn Thng, Strategic Partnership Director from OffGamers.
SINGAPORE, December 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OffGamers has just added 5 new currencies into their payment system.

The currencies added include:

•﻿ Saudi Riyal (SAR) for Saudi Arabia
•﻿ UAE Dirham (AED) for United Arab Emirates
•﻿ South Korean Won (KRW) for South Korea
•﻿ Dông (VND) for Vietnam
•﻿ Nepalese Rupee (NPR) for Nepal

These currencies are now ready to use for Visa, Mastercard and PayPal wallet payment methods on OffGamers’ digital store.

The new currencies will also allow customers residing in the stated countries to purchase products from OffGamers without conversion rates.

Without currency conversion, the payment process will be a seamless experience for customers where the payment interface is similar to their credit card’s.

Currently, there are 25 currencies supported on OffGamers payment system.

About OffGamers
OffGamers is a leading digital retail distribution and payments platform, offering game credits and top-ups for computer games, content publishers, education, e-commerce cards and telco recharge.

Karyn Thng
OffGamers Global Pte. Ltd.
+65 98628773
press@offgamers.com
