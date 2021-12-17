Jim Phelan and Tim Beyer Interviewed by Fotis Georgiadis

Jim Phelan, AirSkirts founder Tim Beyer, global COO of technology scale-up Sana Commerce, and currently based in NYC as President and CEO of the Americas region: comprised of offices in NYC and Medellin

Jim Phelan, AirSkirts founder. Tim Beyer, global COO of technology scale-up Sana Commerce

People really, really love swag. We try to include mugs, pens, t-shirts, and more. In addition to the customer getting a freebie, they’re more likely to represent your brand routinely.” — Jim Phelan, AirSkirts founder

GREENWICH, CT, USA, December 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fotis Georgiadis, owner of the blog by his namesake, is a branding and image consultant specialist with a robust background and is a visionary interviewer. With a knack for pulling out a well-rounded interview, not only covering cutting edge technologies and corporate directions but also bringing out the personal side of the interviewee.

Built your brand and image already? Fotis Georgiadis can help take it to the next level. Developing a brand and image strategy? Fotis Georgiadis can help build your brand, your image, the right way from the start. Reach out to him at the below contact options and start out 2022 with a bang!

-

Jim Phelan, AirSkirts founder

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me When I First Started Leading My Company” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Use a CRM from day one and be relentlessly thorough.

This is actually a lesson I learned from previous startups. CRMs (like HubSpot or Salesforce) are vital tools to running any sales organization. I think the most important message here is to start right away, even if it’s just one salesperson, so that all your sales activities and customer interactions are captured and documented. Getting in this habit early and making sure the process is followed makes it much easier to scale your sales quickly and with less effort when things pick up and additional sales and support staff are added.

Document your processes from the start and be uncompromising in follow through.

Every organization is going to have replicable processes that occur over and over, whether they’re sales related, operations and fulfillment related, or have to do with any other aspect of the business. Writing these processes down in a step-by-step fashion has served me well in a couple of ways. First, it helps ensure the same process is always followed and employees know how to do things without asking. Second, the act of writing processes down helps you identify efficiencies early and optimize. Third, and perhaps most crucially, having documented processes makes delegated work you (the owner) are doing quickly and painlessly.

Treat your customers like partners.

Customers love being treated like they’re a part of your story and success. Treating customers like you would treat an investor or business partner pays tremendous dividends. I’ve found that when we engage customers at AirSkirts in this way they are far more likely to provide good feedback on the product, write reviews, and most importantly refer other customers. Whenever possible, I like to personally get on the phone with customers, share our origin story, and ask for their input on the product.

Integrate whenever possible.

No matter what tools you end up selecting to use for daily operations there will always be some overlap and systems that don’t talk to each other. At AirSkirts, we created a lot of integrations between our various tools to streamline all of our processes. Tools like Zapier make this tremendously easier, and

Read the rest here

-

Tim Beyer, global COO of technology scale-up Sana Commerce, and currently based in NYC as President and CEO of the Americas region: comprised of offices in NYC and Medellin

Can you share 3 or 4 of the most common mistakes you have seen other businesses make when faced with a disruptive technology? What should one keep in mind to avoid that?

Disruptive technologies are everywhere, and even more are in development as we speak. But how businesses react to and adopt these technologies can often spell success or failure — depending on how well-prepared the business is for that shift. Some of the mistakes I’ve seen businesses make in my career include:

Those who don’t think it will impact their business and do nothing.

Those who rush into adopting an emerging technology before they fully understand how it fits their business needs.

Those who go all-in without experimenting and testing.

Organizations, and the leaders guiding them, need to be fully and properly educated before implementing a disruptive new technology. Don’t rush the decision-making process. Get a clear grasp of how the technology works and how your organization will need to adapt in order to adopt it. But it’s important not to worry unnecessarily about pivoting your business 180 degrees just to implement a new technology. You can (and should) experiment with and test new technologies before you rethink your tech stack, processes, or business model altogether.

Based on your experience and success, what are the five most important things a business leader should do to pivot and stay relevant in the face of disruptive technologies? Please share a story or an example for each.

1. Make sure you get relevant market insight and knowledge about the new technology first-hand, especially as your business grows. Over time, it becomes easy to rely on the people around you and to absorb new information through the lens of others. So, I think it’s important to truly understand the disruptor at hand and to take initiative to learn that yourself. It’s necessary before you can properly guide your business through potential disruption.

Finish reading the interview here

You can reach out to Fotis Georgiadis at the below-listed website, email and social media links to discuss how he can help your brand and image.

About Fotis Georgiadis

Fotis Georgiadis is the founder of DigitalDayLab. Fotis Georgiadis is a serial entrepreneur with offices in both Malibu and New York City. He has expertise in marketing, branding and mergers & acquisitions. Fotis Georgiadis is also an accomplished VC who has successfully concluded five exits. Fotis Georgiadis is also a contributor to Authority Magazine, Thrive Global & several others.

Contact and information on how to follow Fotis Georgiadis' latest interviews:

Website: http://www.fotisgeorgiadis.com

Email: fg@fotisgeorgiadis.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/fotis-georgiadis-994833103/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FotisGeorgiadi3 @FotisGeorgiadi3

