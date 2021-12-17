Peggy Choi and Matti Perilstein Interviewed by Candice Georgiadis

Peggy Choi, founder and CEO of Lynk Matti Perilstein, co-founder of Eternally Candice Georgiadis

According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

Founding a company is challenging and can be incredibly intimidating. It requires you to constantly pitch yourself and your business idea to investors, customers, and future employees. There is definitely a high degree of subjectivity for early stages as investors are always evaluating founders. I think this has some impact on the likelihood of women founders receiving funding. It takes a certain level of confidence and conviction to get started and go through the startup phase. In many cases, this time period would overlap with family planning. I have had many meetings where investors asked formally or informally about family plans and marital status — to which I would politely call out and explain that it doesn’t impact my commitment to the business. Family planning could indeed be the reason for women (and men!) to pursue the “startup” path, but for those who have committed to it, I believe the current openness in discussing gender considerations would help ensure a more conducive funding environment in the future.

Can you help articulate a few things that can be done as individuals, as a society, or by the government, to help overcome those obstacles?

Providing women with access to resources — or being resources ourselves — can help empower women to take on more leadership roles, start new careers and become female founders. There is also great value in making connections, networking and talking with people to share experiences, ideas and to help you grow and learn from others.

This might be intuitive to you as a woman founder but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

In today’s age, with more opportunities to start your own company, women should not be excluded from this narrative. There are so many women with intelligent, creative and important ideas. It is crucial that we encourage them to chase big ideas and support them as they take on the challenges of founding a company. As more women become founders, we are showing the next generation of girls and young women that they can become business leaders and founders. While we encourage entrepreneurship, it is also worth noting that between starting a business and having a great career at a corporation — there isn’t a “better” option. These are simply career choices and we should just all find the path that is the most suitable for ourselves.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Set boundaries — and keep them. Running helps me to unwind and destress. I set a goal to run the Philadelphia Marathon in November of 2021 and did it! I wake up very early most days, but by honoring that commitment I am better able to show up for my team and serve them more effectively.

Take time to celebrate your accomplishments. As a founder, I experience very high highs and very low lows almost every day. The highs will get lost unless you take time to acknowledge them and look back at the hard work you did to achieve them. I say what I am grateful for (out loud) every single day.

You gain more respect by being vulnerable. Opening up helps me develop great relationships. I keep the one-on-one time I have with my team as a priority on my calendar.

You can’t pull from a dry well. Sleep is king. I have been blessed with being a good sleeper. Part of that is due to how hard I work. I’ve learned how hard I can push my mind and body and when to back off and hit the hay

Delegate, delegate, delegate. I have learned to do a lot of things since starting Eternally that I did not previously know how to do. But I am a big believer in Clifton Strengths and actively engage and try to surround myself with talented individuals. This enables me to focus on making my own strengths even stronger and deepening my awareness of my team’s strengths to continue to provide them with opportunities to lead.

