Cultural Affairs Bureau’s 2022 desk calendar portrays moments of cultural life

MACAU, December 16 - The year 2022 marks the 40th anniversary of the establishment of the Cultural Affairs Bureau. The Cultural Affairs Bureau launched the 2022 desk calendar under the theme of “Culture is integrated with life, every minute and second”, promoting the beauty of culture to Macao residents. The calendar features 12 scenes of Macao’s cultural life created by a Macao designer and illustrator and texts by local writers, demonstrating the integration of culture and life. The public will have a chance to receive a beautiful desk calendar at the distribution points at the designated time or when participating in the online game. In 2022, the Cultural Affairs Bureau will continue to dedicate itself to cultural dissemination, launching various activities to promote culture, cultural inheritance and innovation, increasing the cultural awareness of the entire population, creating a good cultural atmosphere for the public, strengthening the dissemination of Macao’s culture, and consolidating the image of a “Cultural Macao”.

The Cultural Affairs Bureau, formerly known as the Cultural Institute of Macao, was established on 4 September 1982. Culture is part of our daily lives, which is closely connected to life. The 2022 calendar, themed “Culture is integrated with life, every minute and second”, was created by local designer Lam Ieong Kun and illustrator Una Tong, portraying how culture is integrated into the public’s daily lives. The illustrations portray the cultural life of Macao’s population, such as attending performances, reading books and visiting exhibitions. Nine writers, including Kerik Lam, Tai Pi, Ancient Ice, Meng King, Chong Chi Hou, Rai Mutsu, Tong Mui Siu, Gaaya Cheang and Tam Jian Qiao, wrote several literary pieces about cultural life and highlights quoted from these literary works are also featured in the calendar, phrases that readers can read them every moment of the day.

The 2022 desk calendar of the Cultural Affairs Bureau has a distinctive design, presenting “landscape on a desk-top easel”. It is designed in a polygonal shape for the first time, featuring images of the World Heritage sites and cultural facilities at the top of each calendar page piled in layers to form a cultural landscape of Macao. This year’s desk calendar has an eco-friendly wooden stand which can be used for multi-functional purposes after the calendar year ends, such as to be a display stand or to hold other objects. The design of the desk calendar is both beautiful, creative and practical. Besides, the desk calendar also includes sticker sheets and “cultural knowledge” hidden in each calendar month, revealing different knowledge or stories about art and culture. The content of the “cultural knowledge” and those literary works by literary practitioners will be published on a monthly basis on the Cultural Affairs Bureau’s new media platform.

The Cultural Affairs Bureau will distribute the desk calendar through various channels. The game “Moment of My Cultural Life” will be launched on the “IC Art” page on Facebook from today. In order to enter a chance to win a 2022 desk calendar of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, participants are required to follow the “IC Art” page on Facebook, click on the “Like” button in the designated post and share it on their personal page, tag their friends and leave a comment about moments or stories of cultural life. The public is welcome to participate. For more information, please refer to the respective page.

Desk calendars will be distributed at various cultural facilities from 22 December. Residents can obtain the desk calendar at the Macao Museum, the Macao Museum of Art, the Xian Xinghai Memorial Museum, the Mandarin’s House (closed on 22 December and is open to the public on 23 December), the Macao Central Library (Tap Siac), the Patane Library, the Wong Ieng Kuan Library in Areia Preta Urban Park, the S. Lourenço Library, the Taipa Library, the Ilha Verde Library, the Seac Pai Van Library, the Sir Robert Ho Tung Library and the Cultural Affairs Bureau Building at the Tap Seac Square during office hours. Each person can only receive one calendar, subject to availability. Distribution is on a first-come, first-served basis. The public must be aware of the opening hours of the mentioned cultural facilities.

In the year 2022 which marks the 40th anniversary of the establishment of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, the Cultural Affairs Bureau will continue to dedicate itself to cultural undertakings, providing high-quality public cultural services to residents and creating a good cultural atmosphere. In the coming year, the Bureau will make efforts to promote the following tasks: establishing “a base for exchange and cooperation with Chinese culture as the mainstream and the coexistence of different cultures”; utilizing Macao’s rich historical resources to build the city into a vivid and three-dimensional museum; organizing diversified cultural and artistic activities to promote international cultural exchange; strengthening exchange and cooperation between cities in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and Mainland China in performing arts, museums and publishing aspects.

