Macao SAR Government publishes second Five-Year Plan

MACAU, December 16 - The Government of the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) has today published the city’s second Five-Year Plan for Economic and Social Development (2021-2025).

The second Five-Year Plan focuses on the major goals for promoting Macao’s economic and social success in the upcoming period, while also seeking to consolidate social consensus and build a blueprint for progress. These efforts will offer a clear path for the city’s development, and ensure the stable implementation in Macao of the “One country, two systems” principle.

The document published today has an aggregate of six items, with 22 chapters and 35 tables, detailing the major tasks covering different areas of work from 2021 to 2025. Major tasks are divided in five key areas, namely: speeding up the city’s adequate economic diversification; promoting social and welfare advancement; optimising the strategy to build a liveable city; improving public governance; and better integrating Macao into national development.

The years between 2021 and 2025 are set to be a significant period for Macao to implement further the “One country, two systems” principle, and seize fresh opportunities arising from national development.

The formulation of Macao’s second Five-Year Plan aims to integrate further the city’s development with the path set in the nation's 14th Five-Year Plan, and continue the work developed under Macao’s first Five-Year Plan. The recently-published document also addresses a number of practical matters related to the city’s development, adopting a problem-solving approach.

The second Five-Year Plan has taken as its general principles: adhering to the rule of law; putting people first; promoting development and economic diversification; driving innovation; and encouraging more openness, inclusiveness and pragmatism in Macao’s development.

According to the document, by 2025 the city’s positioning as a world centre of tourism and leisure, and as a commercial and trade cooperation service platform between China and Portuguese-speaking countries, would have been strengthened. The goal of building Macao as a multicultural exchange and cooperation base with an emphasis on Chinese culture will be advanced gradually during the period of the second Five-Year Plan.

Looking ahead, Macao will make concrete progress regarding the city’s adequate economic diversification, while continuing to enhance people’s livelihood and cultural affairs, according to the Plan.

The MSAR Government will step up effort to improve governance, and optimise the city’s legal provisions regarding national security and their respective implementation. In addition to integrating further with national development, Macao will strive to realise the goals set for the different phases of development of the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin. An initial stage of integrated development between Macao and Hengqin will be seen during the period of implementation of the Plan, and Macao will continue to work to reinforce its efforts related with dynamism, vitality, innovation, competitiveness and sustainability regarding Macao’s development.

Copies of the full version of the second Five-Year Plan, in Chinese and Portuguese, are available at the Public Administration Building, at the Public Information Centre, at Government Services Centres, at the Central District Public Services Centre, and at the Islands District Public Services Centre. The Plan is also available for download at the website of the Policy Research and Regional Development Bureau (https://www.dsepdr.gov.mo).