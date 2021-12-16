IFTM Wine Appreciation Club supports the 2021PLPEX

MACAU, December 16 - The IFTM Wine Appreciation Club, an affiliate of the IFTM Student Union was invited to support the “2021 Portuguese Speaking Countries Products and Services Exhibition (Macao)” (2021PLPEX) by promoting wines and spirits produced by Portuguese speaking countries to professional buyers and representatives of the food and beverage industry for three consecutive days in the “Tasting Area” inside the exhibition.

Under the supervision of the IFTM Lecturer Mr. Oscar Ho Man Cheng, students served the “Tasting Area” visitors professionally with over two-dozen types of wines and spirits using their sommelier skills. At the same time they are able to introduce the characteristics of each type of wines and spirits to the visitors by applying their technical knowledge such as wine regions and grape varieties learned from the IFTM wine courses.

The IFTM Wine Appreciation Club aims to assist students to further develop their wine knowledge and to develop a closer tie with the industry. Through this event students not only have the opportunity to be a part of a major Sino-Portuguese trading platform event in Macao but also to accumulate real world experience for their long term career development opportunities.