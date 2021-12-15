Submit Release
Telephone conversation with the first President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev

TAJIKISTAN, December 15 - Today, the Founder of Peace and National Unity, Leader of the Nation, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon had a telephone conversation with the first President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev.

President Rahmon congratulated the first President of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the occasion of the historic event - the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan's independence.

While praising Nazarbayev's great contributions toward socio-economic development of the country and the formation of its statehood, President Rahmon noted that Kazakhstan's achievements in strengthening independence are inextricably linked to Nazarbayev and his wise long-term leadership.

The sides also exchanged views on some topical issues on the international and regional agenda.

